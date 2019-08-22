Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors By Calling Herself & Husband ‘Mom & Dad’

Could Emily Ratajkowski be expecting her first child with husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard!? That’s what fans think after seeing her latest Instagram photo!

Emily Ratajkowski’s Aug. 21 Instagram post has fans thinking she may be pregnant! No, it’s not because there’s any sign of a baby bump — in fact, Emily’s six-pack abs are front and center in the pic, which shows her posing beside husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, the caption has created some buzz, as Emily wrote “Mom and Dad” to describe the photo. Of course, that immediately had fans buzzing in the comments section, with questions about whether or not the couple could be expecting their first child.

“Are you pregnant??” one person asked, with heart eye emojis. Someone else added, ‘Wait, a little baby emrata?” and another person gushed, “So you are pregnant? That’s awesome, best of luck.” Of course, the use of ‘mom and dad’ has become a new form of Internet slang, with people calling their favorite couples ‘mom and dad’ to show them how much they ‘ship’ them. It’s likely that this is what Emily meant with her caption, as she certainly doesn’t look pregnant in the white crop top and jeans she’s wearing!

Along with this photo of her six pack, Emily has also been continuously posting pics of herself in skimpy bikinis lately. She’s pretty open on social media, so something tells us that when she does get pregnant, she’ll let us know in a bit more of a straightforward way!

Emily married Sebastian in February 2018, and actually used Instagram to share the news with her fans. The wedding was super small and casual, and took place in a New York City courthouse.