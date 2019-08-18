Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Toned Abs In Red Crop Top While Walking Her Dog In NYC

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out with her hunky husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and her adorable pooch Colombo on the streets of New York on Aug. 17 and showed off her incredible body in a crop top and pants.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, had an eventful Saturday on Aug. 17 and looked great while doing it! The model went for an outing in New York City with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, and her cute dog, Colombo, and turned heads in an ensemble that totally showed off her toned abs. The brunette beauty wore a tiny dark red crop top and green cargo style pants for the outing while Sebastian wore an olive green T-shirt and orange and yellow patterned shorts. The lovebirds were all smiles during the stroll as they held hands and stopped in places like Balzem restaurant and the Noah Store before heading back to their home in SoHo.

Emily is known for wearing stylish and sexy clothing while walking her dog on numerous occasions so this latest stroll was no exception. On Aug. 2, she turned heads when she stepped out with her dog in a tight yellow mini dress that showed off her legs. She topped the look off with athletic sneakers and proved she’s stylish whether she’s posing for a photo shoot of taking her daily walk in the Big Apple.

When Emily is not walking in her beloved city, she’s walking in more outlandish places such as the woods. The good looking gal took to her Instagram story on July 25 to share a video of her wearing a leopard print thong style swimsuit while hiking in the woods with a female friend. Her booty was on full display during the outing and the post captured a lot of attention in only the best ways which is what usually happens every time she’s seen.

We love seeing Emily on her dog-walking outings. Between her amazing style and fit physique, she’s always a great sight to see!