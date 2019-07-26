A full moon…in the middle of the day? Anything is possible when you’re Emily Ratajkowski in a bikini, as the ‘Gone Girl’ actress flaunted her best assets while going on a hike in the woods!

Watch out — there might be leopards in those woods! Actually, after seeing the video, she uploaded to her Instagram Stories on July 25, who WOULDN’T love to come across a wild Emily Ratajkowski? The model proved once again why she’s always a heavy contender for the “Queen of the Summer” crown by showing off her perfect backside while rocking a revealing swimsuit. When EmRata turned to address the person filming her backside, she almost comes spilling out of the suit. Thankfully, there was no wardrobe malfunction here!

At this point, Emily and revealing bikinis go together like ice cream and a hot day in August. Really, it would be odd to see her do anything while wearing pants. Take, for example, how she announced her new line of “El Camino” shirts from her Inamorata brand. “I was always stealing [husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s] shirts, so decided we should have our own,” she captioned a shot of her wearing a polka-dot shirt, one that perfectly matched her thong bikini. “Slim fit, cute shape,” she said, indicating the shirts though she could have been talking about herself. “Match your favorite @ @inamoratawoman print suit or wear it on its own.”

Hey, when your bodacious booty is your brand, you don’t hide it. Even when EmRata is just lounging around, she’s rocking a bikini bottom. “Whatcha looking at, Colombo?” she captioned a July 16 series of her looking out onto her porch. If the dog was like any of her fans, he was probably gazing at Emily’s perfect figure in the white-polka-dot bikini. “Heatwave,” she said of another shot, perfectly summing up how hot she felt (and how hot everyone thought she looked.)

Emily Ratajkowski vía stories pic.twitter.com/WQHxeqo4xz — Emily Ratajkowski News (@emratauptades) July 26, 2019

During those rare times that Emily does wear pants, she still manages to look utterly fabulous. While taking Colombo out for a walk in New York City on July 12, Emily rocked a long-sleeve button-down type of top. She paired it low-rise, stretchy, knit maxi skirt that hugged her frame perfectly. This ensemble would be perfect for any fashion runway, and she wore it while picking up her pooch’s poop. Because, of course, she did.