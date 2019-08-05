Emily Ratajkowski Walks Pup In Sexy Yellow Mini Dress – 13 More Of Her Hottest Dog Walking Outfits

Emily Ratajkowski was a ray of sunshine when she took her puppy for a stroll in NYC on August 2, wearing a skintight yellow mini dress.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, continued her fashionable dog walking style streak when she stepped out in New York City on August 2. The model took her dog, Colombo, for a walk, when she opted to wear her go-to outfit – a sexy mini dress with sneakers. This time, Emily threw on a skintight yellow mini dress from her very own brand, Inamorata. The bodycon dress featured thick straps and a low-cut square neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the hem of the dress was super short, revealing her long, toned and tanned legs. She styled the super tiny frock with a pair of gray Nike Air Vapormax ’97 Sneakers, skinny cat-eye Linda 965 C2 Sunglasses, a Hayward Mini 1712 Basket purse in Black Python, and a Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Charm Necklace.

Emily always looks stylish when she’s out walking her dog, and she treats the streets of NYC as her own personal runway. Just a day later, on August 3, she headed out for a walk wearing an off-the-shoulder green floral With Jean Isabelle Dress in Daisy Green, which was super short and flowy. She paired the frock with her favorite pair of bright red Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, a Prada Cahier Belt Bag, and a massive Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date President Watch.

Aside from these two looks, another one of our favorite outfits from her recently, was on August 1, when she chose to wear a skintight white midi The Line by K Harper Dress, which featured buttons down the entire front and was skintight, with an insanely plunging V-neckline, revealing ample cleavage. She accessorized the look with Jennifer Fisher Mini Hailey Hoop Earrings, a snakeskin Mango Belt Bag, white Adidas Everyn Sneakers and her new favorite Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Charm Necklace.

We love all of Emily’s dog-walking outfits and she has worn so many since adopting her puppy Colombo, back in May. Click through the gallery above to see all of Emily’s fabulous dog-walking looks.