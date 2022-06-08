Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In A Tiny Turquoise Bikini From Her Inamorata Line: Photos

Emily Ratajkowski is looking as gorgeous as ever following her 31st birthday. The model and new mom stunned in snapshots of herself wearing a barely-there turquoise bikini she posted to Instagram on June 8 from the beach of Tulum, Mexico. The bikini was from her Inamorata brand and featured a silk-like material that featured ruching on the tops and matching cheeky bottoms. In a few of the beachside photos, Emily accessorized with a crocheted bucket hat that was decorated with crocheted daisies.

In addition to the bikini photos, which showed off her slim figure and perky behind, Emily added a video of some of her friends at the pool at the picturesque Hotel Esencia. Her friends sported swimsuits from her line as well. Emily also gave a look into her Mexican getaway, as she included some other photos that showed what looked like a hand-carved and painted baby head and a local monkey checking out the pool.

The sexy and fun carousel came one day after Emily showed off her impressive postpartum body in a giraffe print bikini that was of course, from her Inamorata swimwear line. The bikini was tiny and featured a crisscross design going down her torso. She sipped on a brown drink and donned the same daisy-covered bucket hat as she posed in front of palm trees. “Burnt n happy birthday girl,” she wrote.

There was no sign of her 1-year-old child Sylvester Apollo Bear, who she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, on the trip. Sebastian also did not appear to be present. Perhaps, he was at home with Sylvester letting the busy model and businesswomen have some fun in the sun with her friends.

Emily last posted about her son on May 15 with a video of their “morning routine,” which consisted of Emily dancing in a hoodie and pair of underwear as her blonde-haired, blue-eyed offspring stood in his crib and caught the person behind the camera filming. They danced to Calvin Harris‘ “How Deep Is Your Love.”

In March, Emily rocked yet another bikini from her brand on a beach getaway at an unknown destination. Little Sylvester was included in that trip, as Emily shared a photo of them watching the sunset from a balcony. Other photos she included in the carousel showed her and Sylvester playing in the sand, a tray of iced beverages, a nighttime photo shoot, and a platter of raw seafood. “Lucky star bonita,” she captioned the slideshow.