Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Ultra Stringy Bikinis 2 Months After Giving Birth To Baby Sly

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her incredible figure in several new photos and videos that were posted to her swimsuit company’s Instagram page.

Emily Ratajkowski, 29, is looking amazing in the newest pics and videos for her swimwear line Inamorata! The model, who welcomed her first child Sylvester only two months ago, posed in various string bikinis in the promo Instagram posts and showed off her toned waist. She gave off a confident and serious facial expression in all of the features and proved her new mom glow is shining bright!

Some of the colors of the string bikinis Emily wore included white, pink, and blue. “Three new colorways,” a caption on one of the pics read. She also had her long brown locks down in some of the pics and clips and had them up with strands hanging down in the others. She also wore earrings and necklaces that spelled out her son’s name as she posed outside on a balcony.

It didn’t take long for Emily’s fans to gush over the eye-catching posts in the comments section. “Wow,” one simply said while another called her “stunning.” A third exclaimed, “With any color you look great😍!” and a fourth wrote, “the most perfect mother.”

Before her new pics and video clips, Emily turned heads in a gray crop top and white bottoms in a social media pic that showed her posing in a mirror while wearing a yellow hydrogel face mask from her beauty brand, Loops and flashing a peace sign to the camera. She shared it on May 14.

Emily’s post-baby photos come after she gave birth to her son, whom she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, on Mar. 8. She shared the happy news on Instagram with a caption that read, “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side, arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Since his birth, she’s been open about sharing breastfeeding pics and documenting her new journey as a parent. She also revealed that although her son was born male, she likes “the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible,” in an essay she wrote for Vogue.