Emily Ratajkowski Rocks A Crop Top In New Mirror Selfie Just 2 Mos. After Giving Birth — Pic

Emily Ratajkowski revealed her flat abs in a cropped hoodie and sweats while trying out a face mask in her bathroom, weeks after giving birth to her son.

Just two months after welcoming baby Sylvester Apollo Bear into the world, Emily Ratajkowski is back in fighting shape. The new mom, 29, posted a daring photo to her Instagram Story on May 14 showing her completely flat stomach and abs as she rocked a baggy cropped sweatshirt and white joggers. The model flashed a peace sign in her mirror selfie and rocked a yellow hydrogel face mask from her beauty brand, Loops.

This isn’t the first time that the We Are Your Friends star has revealed her post-baby body on Instagram. Before having her son (and during her pregnancy!), Emily filled her Instagram feed with sexy bikini photos on the near daily. That hasn’t changed! Emily, who has her own swimwear line called Inamorata, showed off one of the new “olive zebra” two-piece from the brand on April 13. The $75 “Neptune Top” and $75 “Las Olas Bottom” looked incredible on her!

Emily welcomed little Sylvester, her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, into the world on March 8. Since then, she’s shared a number of dreamy photos of the beautiful infant to Instagram to share with her friends. That includes several shots of herself breastfeeding her baby. She captioned one such post “beautiful boy.” So sweet.

The Gone Girl star is over the moon about her baby boy, obviously. She acknowledged that she’s been posting a lot of baby content on Instagram with the caption of another breastfeeding pic: “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am.” Any new mom can attest that’s absolutely true. She looked adorable in an oversized tie-dye tee while caring for her little guy.