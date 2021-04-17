Emily Ratajkowski Breastfeeds Her Baby Sylvester, 1 Month, In Sweet New Photos

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share two new pics of her showing off a tie-dye shirt while sitting on a couch and breastfeeding her baby boy.

Emily Ratajkowski, 29, proved she’s spending a lot of her time breastfeeding these days with her latest Instagram pic! The new mom shared two snapshots of herself sitting down while feeding her one-month-old son Sylvester on Apr. 17 and added a cheeky caption. “If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am,” the caption read.

In the photos, the dark-haired beauty is wearing a colorful tie-dye T-shirt and is looking down at her bundle of joy, whom she shares with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 34, in one pic and giving a tired look to the camera in the other. Once she shared the two gems, it didn’t take long for fans to respond in the comments section.

“Wonderful,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “happy for you. congrats.” A third exclaimed, “BRAVO! Mama” and a fourth asked, “Isn’t it the best experience of bonding with your baby!?😍” while also calling little Sylvester a “sweet boy.”

This isn’t the first time Emily has showed off breastfeeding photos. The doting parent has been sharing various ones on her social media page since the baby boy was born and it’s always precious to see. On Mar. 24, she was feeding him while the sunlight was shining behind her and on Mar. 11, she announced his birth with a breastfeeding photo. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” her caption for the announcement read.

When she’s not showing off her motherly love, Emily is still wowing with photos that show off her stunning figure. The model flaunted an “olive zebra” bikini from her clothing brand Inamorata in eye-catching videos on Apr. 13 and proved she’s back in shape after giving birth. She was holding her phone up to the body mirror she was standing in front of as she filmed the first clip and was laying down on what looked like a bed in the other.