Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In Tiny Thong Bikini 5 Weeks After Giving Birth — Watch

Emily Ratajkowski’s Inamorata clothing brand launched a new bikini print called ‘olive zebra.’ This called for the CEO and new mom to rock the bikini!

A funky new print has landed on Emily Ratajkowski‘s online beachwear and clothing store: “olive zebra.” The psychedelic print, set against an olive green color, looked gorgeous on the 29-year-old actress as she modeled the cheeky string bikini set in two videos for her Instagram Story on April 13. Emily was specifically wearing her brand’s $75 “Neptune Top” and $75 “Las Olas Bottom” in the funky new design.

Just five weeks prior, the Gone Girl star welcomed her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard! The baby arrived on March 8, and Emily gushed that the day he came into the world was the most “surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning” of her life. The new mother even shared a sweet photo of herself breastfeeding her son.

However, there appeared to be no signs that Emily was carrying a child just a little over a month ago. Many celebrities took note of this after Emily shared a different post of herself rocking Inamorata’s giraffe print pieces on April 10. As you can see above, Emily’s baby bump has been replaced by rock-hard abs.

“Girl how can you have that body after the baby?,” Italian fashion influence Chiara Ferragni commented, while fashion blogger Aimee Song wrote, “Wowwwwww mom bod goals.” The compliments continued: SZA left a “WOAH,” Chantel Jeffries dropped a “Wow,” and Irina Shayk left a trail of heart and fire emojis. Emily didn’t wait until delivering her baby to rock a bikini, though. The I Feel Pretty star proudly sported her former bun in the oven in multiple bikinis (and other tummy-bearing outfits) throughout her pregnancy.

From the moment she announced her pregnancy via a poetic essay in Oct. 2020, and up until now, Emily has made sure to bring fans along this new journey of motherhood. However, one thing she didn’t want to immediately share was the gender of her child. “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible. But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real,” Emily told Vogue in Oct. 2020.