Emily Ratajkowski Shares 1st Face Photo Of Her Son Sylvester After 6 Months

Emily Ratajkowski
Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock
Emily Ratajkowski Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Emily Ratajkowski is seen out with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear Emily Ratajkowski out and about, New York, USA - 04 May 2021
Model Emily Ratajkowski shows off her baby bump in a black cut-out dress with red boots in New York CityPictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5194799 261020 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski is all smiles while touching her belly in New York City. 26 Oct 2020 Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA710457_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
Model Emily Ratajkowski finally gave her fans a look at 6-month-old son Sylvester’s face — and he’s as adorable as we expected!

It’s about time! Emily Ratajkowski, 30, shared the first photo of her son Sylvester Apollo Bear‘s face on Friday, September 30, six months after the model gave birth to her baby boy. And to no one’s surprise, Sylvester is absolutely precious!

In the cute pic, which Emily posted to her Instagram Stories, Sylvester is seated on a couch while dressed in a knitted blue sweater that says “Sly” on it. The toddler is also wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper, brown socks, and a red hat that is a bit too big for him. Such a cutie pie!

Emily shared a second face photo of Sylvester to her IG Stories, and it’s just as cute as the last. The second image, which can be seen above, shows Sylvester sitting in his own chair at lunch beside Emily and across from the model’s friend, comedian Ziwe Fumodoh. Sylvester is again wearing his cute “Sly” sweater, and is also sporting Ziwe’s massive furry pink hat that Emily adorably put on her son’s head. “trying on Ziwe’s hat,” Emily wrote on the image.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski with son Sylvester in NYC on May 4, 2021 (Photo: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock )

Emily welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8, 2021. The supermodel shared the news at the time with a sunlit Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding her son, whose face was not visible in the image. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” Emily captioned the post shared on March 11. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Emily revealed that she was expecting with her film actor husband, whom she wed in 2018, in an essay she penned for Vogue last October. In the article, Emily revealed why she and Sebastian had no desire to find out the sex of the baby. “I like the idea of forcing as few gender stereotypes on my child as possible,” she wrote. “But no matter how progressive I may hope to be, I understand the desire to know the gender of our fetus; it feels like the first real opportunity to glimpse who they might be. As my body changes in bizarre and unfamiliar ways, it’s comforting to obtain any information that might make what’s coming feel more real.”