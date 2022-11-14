Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Are Reportedly Dating: They ‘Really Like Each Other’

Chalk this one up to ‘we should have known!’ Pete Davidson is dating supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, according to a source for Us Weekly. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the insider told the outlet. They continued, saying that the duo is “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” Of course, the report shouldn’t come as a blinding shock to anyone who is familiar with the SNL star’s dating history. Pete, 28, has previously dated bombshells including Kate Beckinsale, 49, Ariana Grande, 29, Kaia Gerber, 21, Phoebe Dynevor, 27, and Larry David‘s daughter Cazzie David, 28, among others.

Most notably, he dated reality TV icon and SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian, 42, unwittingly becoming the subject of online attacks by her ex-husband Kanye “Ye” West. Kim and the King Of Staten Island star dated from October 2021 to August of 2022, when they went their separate ways.

As for Emrata, 31, she recently filed for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Syvester Apollo Bear, 1. And while she’s been linked with power players like Brad Pitt, 58, since the end of her four-year marriage, she’s also hinted that she is bisexual, further tantalizing fans dying to know what her next move would be.

“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she told Harper’s Bazaar for a revealing post-split interview published on October 20. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

She also admitted that she has been dating. “I have gone on dates,” she said, adding that she hasn’t joined any dating apps. “But give me time,” she laughed. As for Pete, fans jokingly suggested lifestyle goddess Martha Stewart, 81, would be a good match. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she joked to the the DailyMail after being asked about the speculation.