How Pete Davidson Avoided ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Ex Phoebe Dynevor At Met Gala

Pete Davidson was in the presence of two exes at the 2022 Met Gala. Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and supermodel Kaia Gerber were both at the star-studded event on May 2, while the 28-year-old comedian was there with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. You’d think that would be awkward for Pete, but according to a source close to the Saturday Night Live star, he handled seeing his former flames like a pro.

“Pete only had eyes for Kim at the Met Gala and even though a few of Pete’s exes were also there, he really didn’t think about it,” the source shared. “The relationships Pete had with Phoebe and Kaia were great, but they were very short-lived. Even though things didn’t work out for them, it’s obviously for the best at this point since he is in a happy relationship.”

Pete briefly dated Kaia, 20, in late 2019 following his relationships with Cazzie David, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley. In early 2021, Pete struck up a romance with Phoebe, 27, that lasted for around five months. The insider told us that, although they didn’t last, Pete and Phoebe had “serious feelings” for each other. “They didn’t break up because of anything bad that happened, it was just the distance and their work schedules that got in the way with everything,” the source said.

But now, Pete “couldn’t be happier” in his hot-and-heavy romance with Kim, which was born after she hosted SNL in October 2021. “There were no awkward run-ins because it really wasn’t an awkward situation,” the source added of Pete’s experience at the Met Gala. “They didn’t make it a point to chat, but they also didn’t go out of their way to avoid each other. It just didn’t happen and it really wasn’t a big deal.” HL reached out to Pete’s rep for comment.

Pete and Kim’s appearance at the Met Gala was a spectacular extravaganza. They were the last people to show up on the carpet, after major stars like Katy Perry, Hailey Baldwin, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds already arrived. Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ gown that was stored at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando. Pete, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit with a skinny tie and a pair of sunglasses.

“Kete’s” Met Gala debut came after they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30.