How Pete Davidson Avoided ‘Awkward’ Run-In With Ex Phoebe Dynevor At Met Gala

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY intel on what went down when Pete Davidson saw his ex-girlfriends Phoebe Dynevor and Kaia Gerber at the 2022 Met Gala.

By:
,
May 5, 2022 10:24AM EDT
Pete Davidson
View gallery
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson look striking as they step out for concert in Brooklyn. 12 Jul 2018 Pictured: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. Photo credit: PC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA251293_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Cazzie David and Pete Davidson The New York Premiere of HBOs 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' After Party, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Celebrities at Washington Capitals v New York Rangers, NHL ice hockey match, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 03 Mar 2019
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson was in the presence of two exes at the 2022 Met GalaBridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor and supermodel Kaia Gerber were both at the star-studded event on May 2, while the 28-year-old comedian was there with his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. You’d think that would be awkward for Pete, but according to a source close to the Saturday Night Live star, he handled seeing his former flames like a pro.

“Pete only had eyes for Kim at the Met Gala and even though a few of Pete’s exes were also there, he really didn’t think about it,” the source shared. “The relationships Pete had with Phoebe and Kaia were great, but they were very short-lived. Even though things didn’t work out for them, it’s obviously for the best at this point since he is in a happy relationship.”

Pete Davidson; Phoebe Dynevor
Pete Davidson; Phoebe Dynevor at the 2022 Met Gala (Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock / David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Pete briefly dated Kaia, 20, in late 2019 following his relationships with Cazzie DavidAriana GrandeKate Beckinsale, and Margaret Qualley. In early 2021, Pete struck up a romance with Phoebe, 27, that lasted for around five months. The insider told us that, although they didn’t last, Pete and Phoebe had “serious feelings” for each other. “They didn’t break up because of anything bad that happened, it was just the distance and their work schedules that got in the way with everything,” the source said.

But now, Pete “couldn’t be happier” in his hot-and-heavy romance with Kim, which was born after she hosted SNL in October 2021. “There were no awkward run-ins because it really wasn’t an awkward situation,” the source added of Pete’s experience at the Met Gala. “They didn’t make it a point to chat, but they also didn’t go out of their way to avoid each other. It just didn’t happen and it really wasn’t a big deal.” HL reached out to Pete’s rep for comment.

Pete and Kim’s appearance at the Met Gala was a spectacular extravaganza. They were the last people to show up on the carpet, after major stars like Katy Perry, Hailey Baldwin, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds already arrived. Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s ‘Happy Birthday, Mr. President’ gown that was stored at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! in Orlando. Pete, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit with a skinny tie and a pair of sunglasses.

“Kete’s” Met Gala debut came after they made their red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 30.

More From Our Partners

ad