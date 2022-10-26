Martha Stewart, 81, Finally Reveals Whether She’d Date Pete Davidson, 28, After Fans Want Them Together

The subject of a possible Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart romance came up during the Oct. 25 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when host Drew Barrymore and Martha, 81, discussed the ups and downs of modern love as working women. During a game of “Red Flag/Yellow Flag/Green Flag,” Drew, 47, posed the question, “your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson.” That got a green flag from Martha. “Your date IS Pete Davidson,” said Drew, which also got a green flag from Martha!

“I mean, he’s dated so many women,” said Martha in response to fans shipping Pete, 28, and her. “I’m not saying that’s bad – that’s good. And he’s sort of cute.” Drew would bring up how “everybody speaks about Pete Davidsons in such a positive way, like — he has to be a good guy.” “Oh, he is a good guy,” said Martha. “He’s a very good guy. He knows how to get in and get out.” That statement got a green flag from Drew. However, when Drew pressed further about a potential romance, Martha said that Pete was “like my lost son.”

Earlier in the interview, Martha mentioned how she knew Pete, saying they were both on Comedy Central’s roast of Justin Bieber in 2015. (“He was this little twerp on the Bieber roast. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”) Though Drew and Martha didn’t discuss it, the show’s producers put up the photo that Stewart posted in April of her, Pete, and Kim Kardashian at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

“We are at the Washington correspondents’ dinner,” Martha captioned the shot. “Kim @kimkardashian and Pete @petedavidson.93 and I said our hellos while we await the president of the united states! President Biden is due shortly to address about 2600 journalists, and @trevornoah is the master of ceremonies…By the way, President Biden delivered a fabulous comic speech, and host @trevornoah was utterly spot on and terrific.”

Pete and Kim, 42, split in early August after nine months together. After facing “some hard truths” about their relationship, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, the couple amicably went their separate ways. However, the two have stayed in touch – they were communicating during “the whole Kanye [West] situation” after Ye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt during Paris Fashion Week. Pete reached out to his ex because he “still cares about [Kim] as a person and wants to check in to see how she was doing.”