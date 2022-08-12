Martha Stewart Hilariously Reacts To Memes Suggesting She’ll Be Pete Davidson’s Next Girlfriend

Martha Stewart is known for showing off her good nature and razor-sharp wit whenever she gets the chance. The recent split between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian provided a chance for the lifestyle guru to prove worthy of such a reputation. After social media lost their collective minds suggesting Martha and Pete spark up a romance following the breakup heard ’round the world, Martha was asked about being Pete’s next girlfriend during her restaurant opening in Las Vegas on Friday, August 12. “Pete Davidson is like the son I never had,” she answered the DailyMail after having a little laugh.

“He is a charming boy who is finding his way,” Martha added. She then went on to say she hopes to hear what the Bodies Bodies Bodies star has to say about all the memes shipping the pair. “I’ve invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say,” she explained.

A quick search on Twitter will find what all the “Mete” or “Partha” stans are talking about online. “Kinda hope that Pete Davidson’s next iconic whirlwind romance is with Martha Stewart 🤞🏼,” posted one hopeful follower, as another shared, “Actually very excited to see which seemingly improbable celebrity Pete Davidson will date next. Is Martha Stewart single?” One went so far as to write, “I wanna be in a throuple with Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart plz.”

The idea of Martha and Pete hitting red carpet events hand in hand may have blossomed after they bumped into each other at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April and took an epic photo together alongside Pete’s then-girlfriend Kim. “We are at the washington correspondents dinner kim @kimkardashian and pete @petedavidson.93 and i said our hellos while we await the president of the united states!” Martha captioned the amazing photo posted to her Instagram.

While Martha shot down a love match with the Saturday Night Live funnyman, Pete still has not made a comment on the situation. HollywoodLife will keep you posted if/when he weighs in on the “Mete” or “Partha” possibility!