Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Black One-Shoulder Bikini While Taking A Shot Of Tequila: Watch

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a tiny black one-shoulder bikini while celebrating her sister Kylie Jenner's birthday party.

By:
August 12, 2022 12:50PM EDT
kim kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian spotted in a bikini after filming KUWTK in Malibu. Shot on 08/26/2020 Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami Beach, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* Kim Kardashian does a bikini photo shoot on the beach in Florida, with her best friend Larsa Pippen. The group appeared startled when they noticed the paparazzi and they quickly covered up and left the beach with their photographer. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Larsa Pippen BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: DAME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian always looks sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at her sister, Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party. The 41-year-old showed off her incredibly toned figure in a plunging black bikini as she took a shot in a TikTok video.

@yris_palmer

First Shots of the day 😣🥳 #happybirthdayKJ

♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

Kim looked fabulous in the video when she wore a super low-cut, one-shoulder black skinny strap bikini top that revealed ample cleavage. Kim’s incredibly toned, six-pack abs were on full display and she styled the top with high-rise, low-cut bikini bottoms with a pair of baggy black sweatpants on top. A pair of oversized black sunglasses and gorgeous, long wavy platinum blonde hair completed her look.

In a TikTok video posted by Kylie’s good friend, Yris Palmer, a bunch of friends introduced themselves before taking their “first shot” of liquor. When it was Kim’s turn, she looked at the camera saying, “My name is Kim and this is my first shot, but this is how I do it.” What she did was take a sip of a juice chaser before taking her full shot. After she took the shot, she winced and screamed, “Ahh!”

Kim had a fabulous time while on vacation for Kylie’s birthday and in another video, Kim was on a yacht when she rocked a skintight, bright orange mesh maxi dress. The one-shoulder, long-sleeve dress was completely see-through and had a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt.

In the video, Kim takes another shot, but this time she coughed and spit it out into her chaser after taking it. She had to brace herself on the table while whoever was filming said, “what happened?” while laughing.

More From Our Partners

ad