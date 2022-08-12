Kim Kardashian Rocks Sexy Black One-Shoulder Bikini While Taking A Shot Of Tequila: Watch

Kim Kardashian always looks sexy no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did at her sister, Kylie Jenner’s 25th birthday party. The 41-year-old showed off her incredibly toned figure in a plunging black bikini as she took a shot in a TikTok video.

Kim looked fabulous in the video when she wore a super low-cut, one-shoulder black skinny strap bikini top that revealed ample cleavage. Kim’s incredibly toned, six-pack abs were on full display and she styled the top with high-rise, low-cut bikini bottoms with a pair of baggy black sweatpants on top. A pair of oversized black sunglasses and gorgeous, long wavy platinum blonde hair completed her look.

In a TikTok video posted by Kylie’s good friend, Yris Palmer, a bunch of friends introduced themselves before taking their “first shot” of liquor. When it was Kim’s turn, she looked at the camera saying, “My name is Kim and this is my first shot, but this is how I do it.” What she did was take a sip of a juice chaser before taking her full shot. After she took the shot, she winced and screamed, “Ahh!”

Kim had a fabulous time while on vacation for Kylie’s birthday and in another video, Kim was on a yacht when she rocked a skintight, bright orange mesh maxi dress. The one-shoulder, long-sleeve dress was completely see-through and had a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt.

In the video, Kim takes another shot, but this time she coughed and spit it out into her chaser after taking it. She had to brace herself on the table while whoever was filming said, “what happened?” while laughing.