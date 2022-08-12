Pete Davidson Leaning On Co-Star Orlando Bloom After Kim Split: He’s ‘Thankful’ For ‘Support’

'The Lord Of The Rings' star 'approached' the comedian after news of the breakup dropped and offered advice to his co-star.

August 12, 2022 9:34AM EDT
Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson has a good friend in Orlando BloomNews of The King of Staten Island star’s breakup with Kim Kardashian came as the two actors were working on the upcoming movie Wizards in Australia, and sources close to Pete, 28, and Orlando, 45, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke with the comedian and shared his own experiences.

Orlando spoke to Pete about the split as they were working on their new movie in Australia. (Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

An insider close to Pete revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum tried to avoid mentioning the breakup to “keep things professional,” but so many people working on the movie were “concerned,” after learning about his split. Still, the comedian’s work “helped distract him,” amid the breakup.  “One of the first people who approached Pete about it was Orlando while they were working in Australia together,” they said. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him.”

Having been in the entertainment business for years, Orlando was able to share some of the wisdom he’s gathered over the years. “Orlando explained how he’s been in the same situation and to try and not take things too hard. He said whatever is meant to be, will be, and to focus on doing him for the time being,” the source said. “Once he goes back home, if he wants, he can try to work to repair their relationship. Until then, Orlando explained to just give Kim some space and reconnect when the time feels right. Pete is so thankful for Orlando stepping up and showing his support. It meant the world to him.”

While Orlando offers his support, a source close to him revealed to HL just what type of advice he’s likely offering Pete. They said that the star is “big into meditating and chanting,” and that he’s also “a big believer in moving the body to help the mind get clear.” Other than meditation and working out, they said that his own experience in the limelight is undoubtedly helpful. “Orlando has been through the ringer as far as fame and dating in public so he has a lot to offer, he’s gone out of his way to show Pete support during this tough time,” they said.

Pete’s been speaking with his co-star after he and Kim split up. (Stephen Lovekin/BEI/Shutterstock)

Kim and Pete’s breakup was made public on Friday, August 5. The news came as the actor was in Australia working on the new movie with Orlando. Since the split, Pete has been seen out and about in Australia. He’s expected to be down under for a while longer as he completes the movie.

