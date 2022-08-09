Why Kim Kardashian’s Family Is ‘Sad’ Over Her Split With Pete Davidson: They Were ‘Surprised’

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, have ended their relationship after nine months, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE intel on how Kim’s family feels about this. “Although Kim’s family was surprised when they found out Kim and Pete had broken up, they weren’t totally shocked,” our KarJenner insider shared. “They know that Kim really cared about Pete and wanted to make things work. But at the end of the day, they understand because she does have a lot going on and can’t always drop everything for a romantic relationship. They’re definitely supportive of Kim and Pete’s decision to just be friends, but there’s still a part of them that’s sad about the whole situation.”

The source also revealed that Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian “were getting really close with Pete and they’re definitely going to miss having him around all the time. They absolutely adore Pete and even though he and Kim only dated for a little while, he got very close with the whole family, including Kim’s kids, in such a short time. They have nothing negative to say about Pete whatsoever, and he’s more than welcome around their family anytime.”

A different KarJenner source told HL that Kim’s family, which also includes her other sisters Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, are “really bummed” about the breakup “because they adored Pete.” The insider explained that the Saturday Night Live actor “brought a sense of normalcy” to Kim’s world, and so her loved ones “welcomed him into the family.” They also brought him onboard to film Season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premieres in September.

“Kim did not care about being famous when she was with him and this was so refreshing to see,” the source further explained. “She was able to be her quirky funny self and he seemed to bring out the best of her. When he went to Australia, she told her family that they would make it work, but something changed after she went to visit him and no one understands why. She seemed to get very frustrated with the distance thing, but it is not like he will be there forever. Everyone is really hoping that they get back together when he is done with filming there.”

The former couple dated for nine months after Kim hosted an episode of SNL in October. During the relationship, Pete got close with Kim’s four children who she shares with her ex Kanye West, who was no fan of the “Kete” romance. Kim and Pete have yet to publicly address their split, but fans are anxiously waiting for that to happen!