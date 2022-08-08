Khloe Kardashian Goes On A ‘Mom’s Night Out’ In Sexy Corset Dress In New S2 Trailer: Watch

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is the star of the new teaser for Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2. The footage released on August 8 shows Khloe, who shares two children with her former partner Tristan Thompson, telling her sisters she needs “a mom’s night out.” Khloe is then shown to seemingly be heading to a club with her sister Kim Kardashian and her BFF Malika Haqq.

In another scene, Khloe wears a sexy blue corset dress and declares that she’s “turned on to dance.” The Good American co-founder shows off her dance moves while holding a red bull in her hand. Kendall Jenner gets a kick out of her sister’s antics and says that she “loves it.” Also, Khloe has a passionate conversation with Kim in the teaser. “We are leaving our fate in the hands of random people. What if they hate us?” Khloe says.

Premiering September 22, season two of The Kardashians will showcase a single-and-ready-to-mingle Khloe in the aftermath of Tristan’s cheating/paternity scandal. The NBA star, 31, cheated on Khloe with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, who became pregnant with Tristan’s son Theo, who was born on December 3. Khloe and Tristan are no longer together, but they are co-parenting their two children: daughter True, 4, and their newborn son, who was born via surrogate this month.

Khloe and Tristan’s second child was conceived in November 2021, one month before news of the scandal broke. It’s unclear if that will be a storyline on the upcoming season, which finished filming before Khloe’s son was born. The new season is also expected to explore Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson (which is now over) and Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding to Travis Barker.

In the season 1 finale of The Kardashians, Khloe sobbed uncontrollably after learning what Tristan had done. She said she was “humiliated” by the pro athlete’s actions, calling it “an act of betrayal” and “despicable.” Khloe’s entire family, including her sisters and her mom Kris Jenner, openly supported her during the crisis.