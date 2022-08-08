Caitlyn Jenner Congratulates Khloe Kardashian On Baby No. 2: ‘What An Amazing Mother’

After Khloe Kardashian's son was born, her former step-parent, Caitlyn Jenner, commended Khloe for being a 'strong woman' in her congratulatory message.

August 8, 2022 12:34PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner, 72, shared some love to Khloe Kardashian, 38, whose son was just born via surrogate. “Congratulations major @khloekardashian,” Caitlyn said in a Twitter message to her former stepdaughter on August 5, alongside an article confirming that Khloe’s second child was born. “I love you so much! You are such a strong woman. And what an amazing mother!” Caitlyn added.

Caitlyn Jenner’s tweet on August 3

Khloe shares her son with her ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, who is also the father of her 4-year-old daughter True. A rep confirmed to HollywoodLife on July 13 that Khloe and Tristan were imminently expecting the child via surrogate. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” Khloe’s rep told us in the statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The former couple’s second child was conceived one month before Khloe and Tristan called it quits for good. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star dumped the NBA player after learning he cheated with Texas trainer Maralee Nichols, who became pregnant with Tristan’s son Theo, who was born on December 3. After Tristan’s paternity was confirmed in January, he publicly apologized to Khloe via Instagram, writing in part, “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Ahead of Khloe’s son’s birth, a source told HL that the Good American entrepreneur is prioritizing caring for her two children over dating. “Khloe truly believes that she will one day find the kind of love that she knows she deserves. But that day is not today. Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her number one priority her newborn baby and True,” the insider told us.

Khloe hasn’t addressed her son’s arrival on social media yet. Her first post after the birth was a sweet photo of her daughter True smiling in front of an intricate floral display on August 7. The proud mom captioned the snapshot of True, “My happy sweet girl.” We can’t wait to see the first glimpse at Khloe’s baby boy, which is hopefully coming soon!

