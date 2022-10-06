Kate Beckinsale ‘Likes’ Post Suggesting Ex Pete Davidson & Gisele Bundchen Should Date

With rumors swirling that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are headed for a divorce, fans on-line are pushing for her to start dating Pete Davidson. As HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, the Tampa Bay quarterback, 45, and the model, 42, have been experiencing tension in their relationship. And, although there’s no indication that the Brazilian bombshell has ever met Pete, he has has dated a long list of beautiful women — including Kate Beckinsale. The Underworld actress, 49, dated the 28-year-old comic from January 2019 to April 2019, and she’s remained a fan ever since. So much so, that she recently “liked” an Instagram post about the Tom and Gisele split speculation that featured a smiling photo of Pete.

This isn’t the first time Kate has shown subtle signs of support for the Bodies Bodies Bodies star since they split. Back in November 2021, when he was dating Kim Kardashian, 42, the Serendipity star “liked” another post about Pete’s ladies man status. “I love how every time Pete Davidson starts dating another beautiful celebrity everyone’s like ‘wtf is happening how did he do this what is this mystery???’ and everybody refuses to entertain the possibility that he might have a nice personality,” the post on the meme account TalkThirtyToMe read.

Although Kim and Pete split in July 2022, on the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians on HULU, she shared a similar explanation for the comic’s “hot girl” dating success. “Pete has the best heart,” Kim gushed. “I feel like people have this idea of him that he dates all these hot girls, and he does, but he’s just, like the sweetest, most thoughtful person.”

Since splitting with Kim, Pete has been keeping very busy with work, and in photos snapped on the set of his new TV show Bupkis in New York City on Oct. 3, he appears to be wearing a bandage on his neck. The clue has fans convinced he’s been getting one of his many tattoos removed, specifically the one he got in honor of his ex-girlfriend that reads “My girl is a lawyer”.

"My girl is a lawyer" – Pete Davidson #PeteDavidson (from Kim Kardashian's IG story) pic.twitter.com/aW6M7osUX9 — Birdie (@derMauersegler) March 26, 2022

As HollywoodLife previously reported, Pete is in a “much better place” after initially struggling with his break-up from the reality star. “While Pete was torn up when the split first happened, he has had some time now and is in a much better place with it. He sees that they were clearly not meant to be,” a source revealed. “They are from two different worlds, but more like two completely different universes. Pete does not talk to Kim now, and they pretty much had a clean break.”

When it comes to Tom and Gisele, the future of their relationship, along with Pete’s chances to add the former Victoria Secret model to his long list of conquests, remains to be seen. Although they have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, and Gisele has been photographed without her wedding ring, they have yet to confirm their break-up.