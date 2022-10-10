Emily Ratajkowski Seemingly Comes Out As Bisexual In New TikTok Video: Watch

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, took to TikTok on Oct. 10 to seemingly tell followers that she identifies as bisexual. In the video, Emily (aka Emrata) added Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell‘s video of her doing the exact same thing. Shay, 35, did a TikTok duet with another content creator who asked, “if you identify as bisexual… do you own a green velvet couch?”, to which she replied by plopping down on her own couch of the same color. And on Monday, Em showed off her own light-green plush couch with an adorable side-eye and smile.

People in the comments section have been rejoicing the news since the 31-year-old posted the video one month after she filed for divorce from her ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard. “W for the ladies,” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “So many celeb women are coming out and I just love it.” And many others were left in disbelief by the news, with one user even writing, “EMRATA!? AM I DREAMING.”

Along with Emily and Shay, pop icon Madonna, 64, even shared a video on TikTok seemingly coming out as “gay” on Oct. 9. So Em’s post marks the third female celebrity to seemingly come out as a member of the LGBT community in the last week! All of the women’s posts have been mostly received well by their followers. One of Madonna’s fans took to the comments section to write, “Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her.”

Emily is no stranger on talking about sexuality via a public platform either. The Gone Girl actress spoke to Allure magazine in July 2017 about sexuality and finding strength through it. “I found my sexuality and my identity. I found empowerment through that,” Em said at the time. Notably, the interview did not address whether she identifies as bisexual or not.

The bombshell has been married to Sebastian since 2018, but has since decided to separate from him. On Sept. 9, a friend of Emily’s told Page Six that her estranged husband had been unfaithful to her. “Yeah, he cheated,” the source told the outlet. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” Sebastian and the former iCarly star share one son together, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1, who was born in March 2021. HollywoodLife has reached out to Emily’s reps for comment.