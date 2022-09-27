Emily Ratajkowski’s Dating History: From Romances To Marriage To New ‘Friend’ Brad Pitt

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, is no stranger to dating in the spotlight. The gorgeous model has gotten attention for her love life over the years and it includes two previous boyfriends, a husband in Sebastian Bear-McClard, and a new “friend” in actor Brad Pitt. She’s been spotted at various events with her love interests while involved with them, and isn’t shy about sharing her romantic status on social media whenever she wants. Find out more about Emily’s dating history and current potential new love below!

Andrew Dryden

Emily and Andrew Dryden reportedly dated from August 2013 until February 2014. She and the creative director and menswear buyer were photographed together at various events during their relationship, including an outing in New York. She first gave a hint of their breakup when she was reportedly overheard telling people she was newly single at a Super Bowl party back in 2014. When Andrew was later asked about the split, he replied with, “Sorry, I don’t want to talk about it.”

Jeff Magid

Emily went on to date Jeff Magid from 2014 until late 2017. She and the musician, composer, and record producer, stepped out publicly for the first time in December 2014. Their relationship is believed to have begun after he reportedly was a source of comfort to her after she had to deal with a nude photo hacking scandal, shortly after her split from Andrew. They were spotted out and about numerous times until they split around the end of 2017/early 2018, reportedly due to work commitments.

They stopped living together for “weeks” as of early Jan., according to the New York Daily News. “It was common knowledge among her friends” but “[they] did not make a big deal publicly about them living together,” the outlet claimed at the time. “They used to be inseparable, although she tried to play down things in public. Jeff is an incredibly successful music producer and is working around the country.”

Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily and Sebastian, who is a producer and director, started dating soon after she split from Jeff in early 2018. They married in a New York courthouse very quickly after they started their romance in February 2018. The beauty went on to reveal they were expecting their first child together, in a digital essay for Vogue in October 2020. On Mar. 11, 2021, she took to Instagram to announce their son’s birth with a photo of her breastfeeding the newborn. Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she wrote in the caption.

In July 2022, it was reported that Emily and Sebastian had split up. Emily then filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Sept. 8. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” a source told People about the split. It was also reported that the reason for the split had to do with Sebastian allegedly being unfaithful, but nothing was confirmed.

Brad Pitt

In September 2022, it was reported that Emily and Brad had been hanging out. [They have] “been out a few times,” a source told Page Six. “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Brad and Emily] have been seen a couple times together.”

The source also noted that Brad had “been seen with other people” around the same time, but he wasn’t dating anyone at the moment. “Stay tuned,” they added. As a high-profile actor, Brad’s own love life is known by many and includes a relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow and marriages to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.