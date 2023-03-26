Harry Styles & Emily Ratajkowski Share Steamy Kiss In Tokyo As They Spark Romance Rumors: Photo

Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski were spotted packing on major PDA as they shared a steamy kiss in Tokyo! The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 29, and My Body author, 31, were seen locking lips in a parking lot in photos and video obtained by The Daily Mail, immediately sparking romance rumors. Emily was bundled up in a red and black puffer by The North Face (which she also wore on Instagram recently) and a black skirt with a back slit, while Harry wore a black suit and an unbutton white shirt as he leaned against a silver SUV.

Notably, the former One Direction singer has two shows in Tokyo earlier this week for his Harry Styles: Love On Tour on March 24 and 25. It’s unclear how long she has been in Asia, but she presumably attended one of his shows.

Emily has been playing the field since her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares son Sylvester Apollo Bear, 2, in Sept. 2022 after years of marriage. In recent months, she has been spotted on dates with Pete Davidson, DJ Orazio Rispo, and comedian Eric Andre. Back in the fall, she was spotted at basketball games with Pete, as well as outside of both of their apartments. Several months later, she took a getaway to Grand Cayman with Eric, who also took to Instagram to share a semi-nude photo of the two on Valentine’s Day (notably, the post was shared after the pair had fizzled out).

As for Harry, he split from girlfriend Olivia Wilde after a 19-month romance in Dec. 2022. The Grammy winner and the former O.C. star, 39, struck up a romance when she directed film Don’t Worry Darling. The highly publicized romance went public after the couple — who share a 10 year age gap — were seen holding hands as they attended a wedding. Harry seemingly also referenced her children with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis — Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — on his hit single “As It Was.”