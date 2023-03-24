Jason Sudeikis Steps Out With Daughter Daisy, 6, Amid Custody Battle With Ex Olivia Wilde

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 47, was nothing but smiles when he stepped out for an afternoon stroll with his daughter, Daisy, 6, in Los Angeles on Friday. During the outing, the proud father-of-two rocked a white hoodie, a black puffer jacket, and navy blue jeans. Jason paired the look with a red baseball cap, matching red sneakers, and what appeared to be a toy he carried in his hand. Daisy, who he shares with his ex, Olivia Wilde, 39, was adorable in a pink puffer jacket, a dress with rainbows, and blue leggings. The little one had her blonde tresses in cute pigtails, which she accessorized with earmuffs.

That same day, amid her custody victory regarding having the case heard in California, the Don’t Worry Darling star stepped out in a chic outfit on her way to the gym. Olivia wore a sports bra and leggings, which she paired with an unzipped white puffer jacket. She completed the gym ensemble with pink sneakers, a light-blue water bottle, and a White Lotus–inspired baseball cap. The hat featured Jennifer Coolidge‘s iconic quote, “These gays, they’re trying to murder me!”

As previously mentioned, Jason and his ex, who also share a son, Otis, 8, are currently working out a custody agreement. On Mar. 24, Olivia claimed a victory in her request to have the case be heard in California, rather than Jason’s request of New York, per TMZ. The west coast state is where the brunette beauty “primarily” lives with her children, and is where a judge will reportedly make the final decision about what the custody arrangements will be.

In addition, before the judge sided with Olivia on the case’s hearing location, the 47-year-old reportedly filed a new motion just hours before, as reported by The Daily Mail. In the papers obtained by the outlet, it was revealed that Olivia allegedly claimed that Jason was attempting to “litigate her into debt”. The 39-year-old proud mom also claimed that she cannot afford the prolonged litigation. “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers reportedly wrote. Olivia also allegedly accused her ex of being “underhanded” and acting “in bad faith”, when it came to their two children. There was a hearing schedule in Los Angeles on Friday, however, it was cancelled at the “last minute.”

As many know, Olivia and Jason previously dated for nearly a decade, before they called it quits in Nov. 2020. The duo began dating in 2011 and were engaged by 2013, however, things eventually turned sour and they were done seven years later. After their split, the We’re the Millers star broke his silence on their split during a July 2021 interview with GQ. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told the outlet at the time, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Jason added of the split: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”