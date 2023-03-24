Jason Sudeikis Steps Out With Daughter Daisy, 6, Amid Custody Battle With Ex Olivia Wilde

Amid Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's custody battle, the proud dad was spotted out with his daughter, Daisy, in Los Angeles on Mar. 24.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 24, 2023 9:23PM EDT
jason and kids
View gallery
Jason Sudeikis arrives at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals, Santa Monica, USA - 12 Jan 2020
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jason Sudeikis takes his daughter Daisy out with a mystery woman following a custody fight with Olivia Wilde. Jason suffered a defeat in court yesterday when a judge ruled the case will be settled in California. Jason didn't seem to be bothered as he was in a good mood. Pictured: Jason Sudeikis BACKGRID USA 24 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: GJC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Otis Sudeikis, Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Toheeb Jimoh Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 18 Mar 2023
Image Credit: GJC / BACKGRID

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, 47, was nothing but smiles when he stepped out for an afternoon stroll with his daughter, Daisy, 6, in Los Angeles on Friday. During the outing, the proud father-of-two rocked a white hoodie, a black puffer jacket, and navy blue jeans. Jason paired the look with a red baseball cap, matching red sneakers, and what appeared to be a toy he carried in his hand. Daisy, who he shares with his ex, Olivia Wilde, 39, was adorable in a pink puffer jacket, a dress with rainbows, and blue leggings. The little one had her blonde tresses in cute pigtails, which she accessorized with earmuffs.

Jason Sudeikis and daisy
Jason Sudeikis & his daughter, Daisy, in Los Angeles on Mar. 24. (GJC / BACKGRID)

That same day, amid her custody victory regarding having the case heard in California, the Don’t Worry Darling star stepped out in a chic outfit on her way to the gym. Olivia wore a sports bra and leggings, which she paired with an unzipped white puffer jacket. She completed the gym ensemble with pink sneakers, a light-blue water bottle, and a White Lotusinspired baseball cap. The hat featured Jennifer Coolidge‘s iconic quote, “These gays, they’re trying to murder me!”

As previously mentioned, Jason and his ex, who also share a son, Otis, 8, are currently working out a custody agreement. On Mar. 24, Olivia claimed a victory in her request to have the case be heard in California, rather than Jason’s request of New York, per TMZ. The west coast state is where the brunette beauty “primarily” lives with her children, and is where a judge will reportedly make the final decision about what the custody arrangements will be.

olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde heads to the gym in Los Angeles on Mar. 24. (SplashNews)

In addition, before the judge sided with Olivia on the case’s hearing location, the 47-year-old reportedly filed a new motion just hours before, as reported by The Daily Mail. In the papers obtained by the outlet, it was revealed that Olivia allegedly claimed that Jason was attempting to “litigate her into debt”. The 39-year-old proud mom also claimed that she cannot afford the prolonged litigation. “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers reportedly wrote. Olivia also allegedly accused her ex of being  “underhanded” and acting “in bad faith”, when it came to their two children. There was a hearing schedule in Los Angeles on Friday, however, it was cancelled at the “last minute.”

As many know, Olivia and Jason previously dated for nearly a decade, before they called it quits in Nov. 2020. The duo began dating in 2011 and were engaged by 2013, however, things eventually turned sour and they were done seven years later. After their split, the We’re the Millers star broke his silence on their split during a July 2021 interview with GQ. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told the outlet at the time, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Jason added of the split: “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad