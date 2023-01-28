Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Share Friendly Hug After Her Split From Harry Styles & Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis shocked fans when they were spotted hugging each other after an intense year between the former couple, who split in 2020 after a decade-long romance. The Book Smart director, 38, and the Horrible Bosses alum, 47, seemed on very friendly terms as they chatted and hugged each other in Los Angeles on Friday, January 28, as seen in photos provided by TMZ. A source for the outlet said the pair had been in a meeting together before they happily saw each other off.

The snaps certainly raised eyebrows as the duo, who share son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 6, have had quite a tumultuous time lately, resulting in the notion that they have gone completely sour on one another. While all was relatively quiet after they first went their separate ways three years ago, the bad blood speculation began after Olivia was served custody papers on Jason’s behalf while on stage at CinemaCon in April 2022. Jason denied prior knowledge of it, while Olivia called it a “vicious move.”

By the time the custody paper drama exploded, Olivia was already deep into her romance with Harry Styles. The pair had met and started dating while filming the scandal-plagued Don’t Worry Darling. With cast firings, feuds and Spitgate making headlines for the movie, Olivia couldn’t escape the scrutiny of her new high-profile romance.

Added to that, Olivia and Jason’s former nanny came out with alleged bombshells about their relationship. According to the nanny, Olivia had once made Harry a salad, which upset Jason so much that he threw himself under Olivia’s car. In a rare show of unity, Olivia and Jason denied the rumors together. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in a statement given to HollywoodLife.

Perhaps the pair coming together to battle the nanny’s accusations has eased their tension and helped them foster a more positive co-parenting experience moving ahead. Plus, Olivia and Harry have since broken up, which might assist in the former couple keeping the peace. HollywoodLife will keep you posted!