Harry Styles Reunites With Rumored High School Fling Ellis Calcutt 2 Months After Olivia Wilde Split

Harry Styles had fans in a tizzy as he was spotted out with a rumored old flame in London on Wednesday, January 25, just two months after his split from Olivia Wilde. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, enjoyed a coffee date alongside high school friend Ellis Calcutt, whom he reportedly dated back in 2013, soon after his breakup with Taylor Swift. Harry and Ellis appeared to be catching up on the date, as they grabbed a cup of joe and took a long stroll together afterwards.

The former One Direction member bundled up in a black North Face jacket, a scarf and dark pants during the casual outing. He rocked a pair of sunglasses and fresh white sneakers to set the hip look off. Ellis kept warm as well in a black overcoat, turtleneck sweater and a bright green beanie. It is unclear if the meeting was romantic in nature, as it appears Ellis is in a long-term relationship with another man, by the looks of her Instagram.

Back in 2013, Harry and Ellis shook One Direction stans when they were photographed in Glasgow, England for a movie date. At the time, Ellis denied any romance, insisting they were only high school chums. “Me & Harry went for coffee together as we haven’t seen each other since last year!” she wrote at the time online, per DailyMail. “We’re only good friends and have been since high school. I have a lovely boyfriend called Phil so you can stop spreading rumours about me and Harry dating each other because we absolutely are not!”

The outing comes a couple days after Harry was seen hugging Sofia Krunic in London, which also fueled speculation that the singer is finally moving on after his drama-filled romance with Olivia. A source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Harry was not exactly ready to let go of the actress, who was also his director and co-star on Don’t Worry Darling. “Harry will not say that they have broken up — just that they are taking a break and putting their relationship on pause,” the insider said. “No one thinks that they will resume the relationship after his tour, but Harry says that he does not know what the future holds.”