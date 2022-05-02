Olivia Wilde: 1st Video Of Actress’ Reaction As She Receives Jason Sudeikis Custody Papers

Olivia Wilde‘s initial reaction to being served with custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at CinemaCon has been revealed. Video from the incident was released by TMZ on May 2 and shows Olivia, 38, totally unfazed after opening and reading the paperwork in front of the audience. The footage, which can be seen HERE, starts with Olivia on stage talking about her movie Don’t Worry Darling starring her boyfriend Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. Her attention is suddenly diverted to someone off-camera that delivers a yellow colored envelope that reads “private and confidential” to Olivia, who asks, “This is for me? Right now?”

The audience laughs as Olivia grabs the envelope and comments about how “mysterious” the delivery was. After questioning if it’s a script, she opens it up and peeks inside to see the custody papers from Jason, 46, regarding their children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. “Oh, okay, got it,” Olivia says after viewing the documents. The actress/director immediately puts on a brave face and continues talking about her film to the 4,100 attendees with the envelope in her hands.

A source confirmed the contents of the envelope to HollywoodLife and also revealed that Jason allegedly was unaware where his former fiancée would be served. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the insider shared.

The famous exes split in 2020 following an eight-year engagement. Olivia is now dating Harry, 28, who she met while working on Don’t Worry Darling. HL also learned from a source that Harry “is doing everything he can to support Olivia emotionally through all of this.”

“He doesn’t have children of his own,” the insider added of the “Golden” hitmaker, “but he sees how much love she has for her kids, and he will do everything that he can to show her kids and her this same type of love. Harry has been a rock for her, and he has shown her what true love is again.”

Olivia and Harry have not directly addressed their relationship in public. Their movie, which also stars Gemma Chan and Chris Pine, comes out September 23.