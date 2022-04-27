Olivia Wilde Served Custody Papers From Jason Sudeikis At CinemaCon Event

Olivia Wilde, 38, seemingly got served legal papers during a CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday, April 26. The actress was in front of an audience when a woman walked up and handed her a yellow colored envelope that read “private and confidential” — and the documents are papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, 45, pertaining to their kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, a source tells HollywoodLife.

“[They were] papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” the source told HL, making clear that Jason was not aware of where she would be served. “Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” they added.

Olivia and Jason split in 2020, but never formally married, despite an eight year engagement (he popped the question in 2012). The O.C. alum has since moved on with Harry Styles, who she get while working on film Don’t Worry Darling.

The unexpected incident happened at Warner Bros. CinemaCon’s event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. The woman who served the actress appeared to come from the front rows of the event, then slid the envelope on the stage, right to Olivia. Surprised, she asked, “This is for me?” and then opened it while on-stage. She didn’t miss a beat, though, and continued on with the presentation for 4,100 attendees. It’s unclear how the moment evaded security measures.

Others in the audience provided further observations and details about the peculiar moment. Reporter Chris Lee heard Olivia say, “‘This is for me? Is this a script? Ok got it. Thank you.'” He added that he thought it “was part of the presentation or a joke. But then…that was the end of it.” The Vulture reporter later tweeted that “whoever served her those documents had all the right credentials including the covid vax bracelet and ID lanyard that convention delegates have to wear. Nothing about this was haphazard or left to chance!”

It was initially reported by Deadline that the envelope included an unsolicited script, but the outlet later corrected their report to the current one.

Another audience member, Jim Vejvoda, also tweeted about the incident. “Was Olivia Wilde served with papers onstage at CinemaCon? Some woman walked up to the stage and left an envelope for her. Olivia opened it and then never addressed it and continued on with her presentation. We were expecting a bit but she never addressed the papers,” he shared.

The mom-of-two stunned for the event in a purple velvet suit from Alberta Ferretti‘s Fall 2022 collection, consisting of a blazer and straight leg pant. She accessorized with a pink pump and gold layered necklaces.