Gemma Chan’s Boyfriend: Is She Dating Dominic Cooper?

Gemma Chan is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses and also one of the most private, especially when it comes to her dating life.

If you want to know all you can about rising star Gemma Chan, well, good luck. The Crazy Rich Asians breakout actress is keen on living a private life in Hollywood (and abroad, for that matter), just as she’s beginning to be the face of nearly every highly-anticipated indie and blockbuster movie set to be released between 2021 and 2022. But there’s one thing Gemma isn’t shy about letting people know, and that’s whatever she chooses to share with the public — including her three-year relationship with boyfriend and fellow co-star Dominic Cooper.

“Over 10 years, you learn the importance of privacy, what you choose to share and what you don’t. When you start out, you don’t even know what is important to keep for yourself – I didn’t anyway – whereas now I think there are certain things that I absolutely know, ‘That’s mine and it’s private.'” the Eternals star told Elle UK in a June 1, 2021 interview. “For me, my comfort level is to have a clear distinction between what is for me and what I’m happy to talk about.”

The cute couple have been ‘Instagram official’ since 2019 but have been dating a little longer than that. Gemma, who is 36, was born and raised in London, which is where she and Dominic, 43, both live. The two Brits are staples in English acting circles, which are relatively small when one achieves a certain level of notoriety. They support each other, are community activists together and are still going strong despite the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, let’s find out all about Gemma Chan and Dominic Cooper’s relationship!

They’ve Been Dating for Three Years

Gemma and Dominic made their first public appearance together in December 2018. Since then, the couple have been in a supportive relationship, appearing on each other’s social media from time to time. Prior to dating each other, Gemma and Dominic were both in high-profile relationships with their fellow movie co-stars. From 2011 to 2017, Gemma was in a serious relationship with Jungle Cruise actor Jack Whitehall, who she met when she guest starred on his series Fresh Meat. Similarly, Dominic dated Amanda Seyfried on and off from 2008 to 2009 when they both starred in Mamma Mia! And since the movie business is such a small world, meeting on set is also how Gemma and Dominic started dating too. The British pair met on the set of 2017’s Stratton, an action thriller based on a novel of the same name.

They Donate Their Time to Charitable Causes Together

When the whole world came to a screeching halt in March 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, most people stopped with it. But not Gemma and Dominic! Inspired by the painstaking work of National Health Service workers, the two teamed up with a friend of Gemma’s who started Cook-19, a nonprofit dedicated to making and delivering homecooked meals to NHS staff who faced difficulty feeding themselves or their families during the pandemic. Together, Gemma and Dominic set out with an SUV full of food and essential items ready to hand-deliver to NHS workers in need. “80 meals delivered to the incredible NHS staff at Charing Cross Hospital on behalf of @donate_cook_19. We’re so grateful for everything you’re doing,” she said in an April 1, 2020 Instagram post.

They Support Each Other

Although you won’t find too many lovey-dovey PDA photos of the couple together on social media, that doesn’t mean they don’t support each other. Whether it’s a sweet birthday post Dominic shares, or a cute selfie Gemma shares of them on another charitable mission, the two don’t mind letting people know they have someone special in their lives. “Pistachios and lemons,” Dominic said in a September 14 post of him and Gemma inside the Met Gala together. “Thank you @prabalgurung #metgala beautiful evening. A zesty reminder how much humans miss hanging out together.”