BRIT Awards Winners 2020 — Full List: Lewis Capaldi & Tyler, The Creator & More
Your favorite artists hailing from the UK gathered on Feb. 20 for the 40th annual BRIT Awards, and we have the full list of who won big at the 2020 ceremony.
The 2020 BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, were amazing, and so many of your favorite artists took home trophies during the ceremony. With the biggest award show in the UK came an epic lists of celebrity attendees. This year’s nominees included A-listers like Harry Styles and Sam Smith, while Lewis Capaldi and Dave led the nominations before the show that took place at London’s O2 Arena. Furthermore, a number of Brit bands also attended the awards show, and fans of Lizzo went into the show with major excitement, as she was nominated as well.
Interestingly, Miley Cyrus and Normani, who are guest vocalists on songs by Mark Ronson and Sam Smith, were also nominated thanks to those songs receiving their own nods.
See a full list of winners (in bold) below.
Best album
- Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
- Dave – Psychodrama
- Harry Styles – Fine Line
Best British female
- Mabel
- Freya Ridings
- FKA Twigs
- Charli XCX
- Mahalia
Best British male
- Harry Styles
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Stormzy
Best British group
- Coldplay
- Foals
- Bring Me The Horizon
- D-Block Europe
- Bastille
Best new artist
- Aitch
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dave
- Mabel
- Sam Fender
Best Song
- Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
- Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
- Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant
- Dave ft Burna Boy – Location
- Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
- AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
- Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
- Tom Walker – Just You And I
- Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
- Stormzy – Vossi Bop
International Female
- Ariana Grande
- Billie Eilish
- Camila Cabello
- Lana Del Rey
- Lizzo
International male
- Bruce Springsteen
- Burna Boy
- Tyler, The Creator
- Dermot Kennedy
- Post Malone
Rising star award
- Celeste – Winner
- Joy Crookes
- Beabadoobee