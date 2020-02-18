BRIT Awards Winners 2020 — Full List: Lewis Capaldi & Tyler, The Creator & More

Your favorite artists hailing from the UK gathered on Feb. 20 for the 40th annual BRIT Awards, and we have the full list of who won big at the 2020 ceremony.

The 2020 BRIT Awards, hosted by Jack Whitehall, were amazing, and so many of your favorite artists took home trophies during the ceremony. With the biggest award show in the UK came an epic lists of celebrity attendees. This year’s nominees included A-listers like Harry Styles and Sam Smith, while Lewis Capaldi and Dave led the nominations before the show that took place at London’s O2 Arena. Furthermore, a number of Brit bands also attended the awards show, and fans of Lizzo went into the show with major excitement, as she was nominated as well.

Interestingly, Miley Cyrus and Normani, who are guest vocalists on songs by Mark Ronson and Sam Smith, were also nominated thanks to those songs receiving their own nods.

See a full list of winners (in bold) below.

Best album

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Best British female

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Best British male

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Best British group

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D-Block Europe

Bastille

Best new artist

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Best Song

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris ft Rag ‘N’ Bone Man – Giant

Dave ft Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson ft Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Sam Smith ft Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

International Female

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo

International male

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

Rising star award