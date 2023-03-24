Olivia Wilde Scores Win In Jason Sudeikis Custody Case As Judge Rules It Will Be Heard In CA

Olivia Wilde, 39, just scored a win against her ex Jason Sudeikis, 47, in their ongoing child custody case. Olivia has been trying to have the case heard in California, while Jason tried to have the case moved to New York, but his request was denied by a judge, according to a report from TMZ on March 24. Olivia and Jason share two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, and now the outcome of the child custody and child support battle will be determined by a judge in California, which is where Olivia primarily lives with her kids.

However, Olivia is alleging that she cannot financially compete with Jason in the custody case, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. In the docs, which were allegedly filed before the judge sided with her, Olivia reportedly claimed that the Ted Lasso Emmy Award winner is trying to “litigate her into debt” in the case, since he is allegedly much more wealthier than her. Olivia reportedly accused Jason of being “underhanded” in the court documents.

Olivia’s lawyers also claimed that the Don’t Worry Darling director was blindsided by Jason’s attempt to have the custody case moved to NY. “We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion,” Olivia’s lawyers said in the docs, per DM. They added, “Instead I learned on January 10, 2023 that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back.”

Oliva and Jason appeared to be on good terms back in January, when they were pictured chatting and hugging each other in a friendly manner in Los Angeles. But prior to that get-together, Olivia and Jason have had a tumultuous relationship ever since they broke up in late 2020 after nine years together. In April 2022, Olivia was infamously served custody papers on Jason’s behalf while on stage at CinemaCon. Jason denied prior knowledge of it, while Olivia called it a “vicious move.”

By the time the custody paper drama exploded, Olivia was already deep into her romance with Harry Styles. The pair had met and started dating while filming the scandal-plagued Don’t Worry Darling. Olivia and Harry broke up late last year, but only after Olivia and Jason’s former nanny came out with alleged bombshells about their relationship. The nanny claimed Olivia had once made Harry a salad, which upset Jason so much that he allegedly threw himself under Olivia’s car.

However, Olivia and Jason came together in a rare show of unity to deny the nanny’s allegations. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they wrote in an October 2022 statement given to HollywoodLife.