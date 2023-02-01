Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde Reportedly Still Battling Over Child Support After Being Seen Hugging

Are things good between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, or what? Olivia, 38, and Jason, 47, have been spotted hugging each other lately, indicating that the bad blood over their breakup had been buried along with any hatchets. However, TMZ reports that Jason and Olivia’s legal battle over their children – 8-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old daughter Daisy — has taken a turn, with Jason’s lawyer, Bill Beslow, apparently going to a New York judge to resolve all child support issues, which throws a wrench in the process.

Jason’s lawyer approached a New York judge on Jan. 4 to handle all child “support” issues, which TMZ notes is odd since in July 2021, a New York judge and a California judge ruled that all “custody” issues should be handled in Los Angeles. A hearing is reportedly set for Feb. 15, and TMZ reports that Jason isn’t looking for any support from his ex-wife. Instead, he’s looking to pay her a “reasonable amount,” which can be decided by the judge or by Olivia and Jason themselves.

The Don’t Worry Darling director is slightly “baffled” by this move, reports TMZ because the July hearing established that this is an issue to be settled in Los Angeles, not New York. Olivia reportedly wants both matters resolved by the California judge and has filed legal docs asking the judge on Feb. 15 to dismiss Beslow’s motion to move child support issued to New York.

Olivia and Jason’s custody issues have been in the public eye ever since Olivia was served custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon in April 2022. “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Olivia said when reflecting on the matter in an August 2022 interview with Variety. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

“But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me,” she said. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship. The only people who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened.”

“Jason was just as shocked as the rest of us when he found out Olivia was served at CinemaCon,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in April 2022 after the CinemaCon drama went down. “He knows that being a celebrity figure, you’re always in the public eye, but he couldn’t have imagined it would go down the way it did.”