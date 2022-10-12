Emily Ratajkowski Admits She’s ‘Enjoying The Freedom’ Following Split From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, is looking at the bright side of being single. The model, who filed for divorce from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last month, admitted she’s “enjoying the freedom” of not being married, and talked about how she wrote about a certain kind of happiness in her book, My Body, which was released almost a year ago, in a new interview. She also dodged questions about her alleged new romance with Brad Pitt.

“One of the things I write about in the last essay of the book is about control and kind of understanding that one of the best ways to actually be happy and have some semblance of control is letting go,” she told Variety in an interview published Oct. 12. “I’m newly single for basically the first time in my life ever, and I just feel like I’m kind of enjoying the freedom of not being super worried about how I’m being perceived.”

Emily was married to Sebastian for four years before they split and they share son Sylvester, 1, together. As they co-parent the baby boy, she’s seemed to also take in her alone time and has reportedly been “casually hanging out” with Brad over the past few weeks. Although she wouldn’t comment on her dating life, in the latest interview, sources told Page Six last month that it’s been casual.

“People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Brad and Emily] have been seen a couple times together,” the sources shared. They also said that Brad has “been seen with other people” recently, but he’s not committed to anyone at the moment. “Stay tuned,” the source cryptically added.

In addition to her news with Brad, Emily seemed to come out as bisexual in a TikTok video on Oct. 10. The video was in response to a user asking, “if you identify as bisexual… do you own a green velvet couch?” Emily showed off a long green velvet couch after the clip played and gave a slight smile to the camera.