Emily Ratajkowski Makes Out With Actor Stephane Bak in Paris: Photos

Image Credit: Reynaud Julien/APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski, 32, looked so into Stephane Bak, 27, when they made out in Paris, France this week. The model and actor were photographed (SEE HERE) passionately locking lips as they spent time outside. She also put her hand on his face and they both looked lost in the moment as they also reportedly gazed into each other’s eyes at one point.

Emily wore a long brown leather coat, black heeled boots, and had her hair down during the outing. Stephane wore a denim jacket over a white graphic shirt, black pants, and yellow and white sneakers. In addition to kissing, the lovebirds hugged while walking together and Emily even held a bouquet of red roses, but it’s unclear if they were from her new beau or not.

Emily and Stephane’s PDA-filled outing comes after she made headlines for rocking a red plunging minidress during an outing in New York City, NY. She paired the look with black knee-high boots and carried a black purse as she took in the sights around her. She topped her look off with minimal makeup and glossy pink lipstick.

When Emily’s not getting attention for her outfits during her various outings, she’s showing off items in social media photos, like the ones below. She often shares different styles and always gets many compliments from fans in the comment sections of the posts. In August, she wowed in a colorful tiny bikini as the posed and walked around in a video.

Emily’s photos and new romance follows her split from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022. The former couple share son Sylvester, 2, together. Since the divorce, she has been romantically linked to other celebs like Pete Davidson and Harry Styles. She and Harry were photographed sharing a kiss outside and the gorgeous gal opened up about how paparazzi affects her dating life in January.

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” she said on her High Low podcast. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” she said.