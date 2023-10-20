Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Nothing but Plunging Red Mini Dress in NYC: Photos

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Red hot! Emily Ratajkowski, 32, sizzled in a mini red LOEWE dress while attending the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in New York City on October 19. While out in the Big Apple, the brunette bombshell turned heads in the low-cut dress and accessorized her ensemble with black knee-high snakeskin boots. Emily was also pictured holding a white shopping bag and a mini black purse.

In addition, the High Low podcast host spiced up her fall look with gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses. As for her glam, the 32-year-old rocked minimal makeup and a glossy pink lip. Her chocolate tresses were worn straight down with a center part, which allowed for her dress to be the star of the show at the event.

After the photos of EmRata landed on social media, a few of her fans took to the comments to compliment her look. “Woman in red very beautiful,” one admirer gushed, while another added, “Beautiful.” The latest photos of Emily out on the town also come amid her latest sexy selfies. She took to Instagram that same day to share a carousel of photos from her bed and captioned the post, “work from bed.” In the snapshots, the Gone Girl star rocked nothing but a black bra and also posed completely nude on the sixth slide of the post.

Soon after the mother-of-one shared the revealing photos, many of her 30.2 million followers took to the comments to swoon over her. “so prettyyy [sic] love the makeup!!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “You kill me.” Even songstress Nelly Furtado couldn’t help but also compliment Emily’s selfies. “Prettiest,” the 44-year-old penned. A few other other followers made sure to poke fun at Emily’s lack of a proper headboard and bedframe in the post. “You need a head board,” one admirer wrote, while another quipped, “You’ve been lied to – girls don’t care if you have a bed frame or headboard. Emily ratajkowski doesn’t even have one.”

Emily’s latest stylish looks comes one year after she addressed her 2022 split from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last October, the My Body author opened up about her divorce and being newly single. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she explained at the time. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.” Sebastian and Emily were married from 2018 until their 2022 split.