Emily Ratajkowski Reunites With Ex Sebastian Bear-McClard To Exchange Son 9 Months After Split

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are putting their son, Sylvester, 2, first. The exes, who split in July 2022, were photographed meeting up in New York City on April 12. Emily had a big smile on her face as she greeted her son, who arrived to the meeting on his father’s shoulders. Although it does not seem like Emily and Sebastian had the most friendly split, the model/author was clearly able to put her differences with her ex aside during the brief, amicable meet-up.

In Sept. 2022, Emily filed for divorce from Sebastian when their son was just 18 months old. At the time, rumors surfaced that he had cheated on her. Although Emily has never confirmed these rumors herself, she was asked about them in a March 2023 interview. During an appearance on the Going Mental podcast, Emily explained that she wouldn’t be discussing the specifics of her divorce for the sake of her son, but did hint that there was truth to the speculation that Sebastian had been unfaithful.

When the podcast host pointed out that fans were shocked to hear rumors that Emily had been cheated on, she admitted, “It was so interesting that that was the reaction to that news. I was like, ‘Duh, men are trash, ladies.’ Like, it doesn’t matter who you are or how perfect you are.” Of the cheating rumors, Emily also added, “I had lines. I was willing to [stay for a lot of things], but there are certain things…”

Emily also revealed that she was “really, really unhappy” in her marriage for a “long time” before the split. “I didn’t have the courage to leave for a long time,” Emily shared. “I was 100 pounds. And I’d just had a baby but I got really skinny because I was not okay. I tried everything else. I tried to take antidepressants. i was sure that something was wrong with me.”

Now that she’s out of the marriage, though, Emily is finding herself again, and she’s been enjoying the single life in the meantime. After flings with stars like Pete Davidson and Eric Andre, Emily was most recently linked to Harry Styles after a video surfaced of them making out in Tokyo at the end of March. Although Emily has avoided talking about the specifics of her status with Harry, she did touch on the kiss during an April 2023 interview. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys,” she confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. “Although, yeah…you know..sometimes things just happen.”