Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Silence On Harry Styles Kiss: ‘Sometimes Things Just Happen’

Emily Ratajkowski is speaking out after that kiss with Harry Styles! “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said],” the model, 31, said to the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Thursday, April 6. “I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen,” she added of the lip lock with the 29-year-old.

The kiss took place in Tokyo, Japan parking lot after Harry’s Love On Tour concert, which had two dates in the Asian metropolis. The two certainly looked like more than friends during the kiss as she grazed his cheek, all of which was captured in a video published by The Daily Mail. Emily and Harry were seen leaning against a large silver SUV during the intimate moment as she stayed bundled up against the cool temperatures in a North Face puffer jacket — a go to item for her.

Since her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last September — with whom she shares 2-year-old son Sylvester with — the My Body author has seemingly been on a dating spree. She’s been seen kissing and on dates with comedian Eric Andre, as well as Pete Davidson, Jack Greer and DJ Orazio Rispo in recent months, appearing to be having a good time — sans the paparazzi attention.

“Any time I go on another date, everybody knows,” she said on her podcast back in January. “I’ve been trying to casually date and not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing,” she said, also revealing paparazzi have “screwed up” some potential dating scenarios.

“So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult because of course they’re like, ‘Didn’t talk to her last night,’ and then there’s pictures of me out to dinner with someone else. It sucks,” the iNAMORATA Woman designer said, noting the entire thing has been “tricky to navigate” and “embarrassing” at times.