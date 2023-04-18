Emily Ratajkowski Looks Gorgeous While Topless For Sexy New Marc Jacobs Campaign: Photos

When it comes to Emily Ratajkowski, one thing is for sure – she makes anything look sexy – and that’s exactly what the 31-year-old did in a new Marc Jacobs spring 2023 campaign. Emily went topless with a pair of high-waisted pants and rocked a slew of stylish outfits for the photoshoot.

In one photo, Emily went topless as she posed on her side. She tocked a pair of high-waisted light-wash baggy jeans and accessorized with a pair of elbow-length white gloves that covered up her bare chest. In another sexy photo from the shoot, Emily wore an incredibly plunging white corset crop top that revealed ample cleavage. The tiny top put her toned abs and tiny waist on display and she accessorized with a high-waisted denim maxi skirt, gloves, and a black tote bag.

Emily also rocked a pair of low-rise wide-leg white jeans with a tight white T-shirt and gloves as she had her down and soaking wet. She topped her look off with bright red eyeshadow that was also lined under her lids and topped her look off with a glossy nude lip. In the final photo from the campaign, Emily wore the same pair of extremely baggy white jeans with a matching oversized white denim button-down shirt that was left unbuttoned, revealing a glimpse of her topless skin beneath.

Emily starred in the “Monogram Collection” campaign which the fashion house said in a statement, “plays on the core values and aesthetics central to the brand; exploring genderless expression and celebrating individuality through effortlessly cool streetwear pieces.”

Emily has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this sultry campaign, she was recently on a stroll around NYC when she rocked a skintight Miaou Anya Checked Side Slit Mini Dress that channeled Cher from Clueless. She styled the mini with a Prada Moon Padded Nappa-Leather Bag, Jordan Road Cloud Hoops Earrings, and a pair of white Loewe Ballet Runners.