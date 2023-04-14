Emily Ratajkowski Looks Unrecognizable As A Blonde: See Photos From Her Shoot In Spain

Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted working a photo shoot in Spain and she looked completely unrecognizable! The stunning model appeared worlds apart from her usual brunette bombshell look as she rocked a short, platinum blonde ‘do and a very conservative wardrobe. With a white blouse, tan sweater, long skirt and sensible heels, Emily proved she’s a cover girl pro by transforming in front of the camera.

Of course, the new hair color may only be a wig, but it looked quite becoming on Emily, who had a total of three wardrobe changes for the gig. One even had the Gone Girl actress return to her chestnut tresses as she posed for her life in a fetching, yellow ensemble.

The blonde bob reveal comes a few days after Emily reunited with her ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard to pick up their two-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. The meetup was one of the first the exes have had since they went their separate ways back in July 2022.

At the time of the breakup, it was rumored that the cause was Sebastian’s reputation for romantic extracurricular activities with other women, per Page Six. While neither party gave a reason for the split, Emily did make it official by filing for divorce in September 2022. And the drama continued at the time, as her documents were reportedly contested, meaning that issues have to be worked out between the exes.

Since the split, Emily admitted she’s “enjoying the freedom” of not being married and has gone on to have her fair share of romantic endeavors. Her time has been spent dodging questions about a rumored romance with Brad Pitt, going on a few dates with Pete Davidson and seemingly coming out as bisexual in a TikTok video. She’s also managed to get in a public kiss with Harry Styles, a naked date with comic Eric Andre and a wine tasting with DJ Orazio Rispo. Sebastian, meanwhile, has not been linked with anyone publicly since he became single.