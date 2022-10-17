Emily Ratajkowski Makes Out With Mystery Man Amid Brad Pitt Romance Speculation

Emily Ratajkowski was caught making out with a mystery man while out during a romantic night in New York City. In photos, which you can SEE HERE, the model, 31, packed on the PDA with a handsome man three months after splitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, and amid romance speculation with Brad Pitt.

It’s not currently known who the mystery man is, but Emily was all smiles while locking lips with her hunky suitor as she stepped out in the Big Apple on October 14. The Gone Girl actress looked stunning as usual in a cozy black off the shoulder sweater with matching skintight pants and sexy red stilettos.

Her silky brunette tresses fell in loose waves past her shoulders and she opted for minimal makeup which highlighted her natural beauty. The music video vixen accessorized her monochrome ensemble with a chunky gold choker necklace and chic black shoulder bag.

Emily’s date went with a lowkey look as he wore an olive green jacket, basic t-shirt, dark pants, and black leather sneakers as they strolled alongside one another. They were photographed laughing and chatting while enjoying an alfresco dinner date and cocktails.

It was previously reported by People that the model made the decision to call it quits after four years of marriage, and that she’d focus on the one-year-old child she shares with Sebastian. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” they said.

Meanwhile, Brad and Emily have been out a few times, as HollywoodLife reported last month. Although the pair are not dating, they have “been out a few times” together, according to Page Six. “People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Brad and Emily] have been seen a couple times together,” the sources shared. They also noted that Brad has “been seen with other people” recently, and that he’s not dating anybody at the moment. The source cryptically added, “Stay tuned.”