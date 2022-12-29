Pete Davidson’s True Feelings Revealed After Split From Emily Ratajkowski (Exclusive)

Pete Davidson, 29, isn’t bothered that his brief romance with Emily Ratajkowski, 31, is already over. A source close to the Staten Island comedian told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Pete is doing “fine” after he and Emily moved their relationship to the friend-zone.

“Pete is still friends with Emily, but things were never that serious between them so he’s handling the split just fine,” the insider explained. “They were never in a committed relationship to begin with so there is no bad blood between them,” they added.

The source said that Pete couldn’t commit to a serious relationship because of his busy career. Also, Pete “completely understands” that Emily “wants to date around for a while,” considering the gorgeous model recently got divorced from her husband Sebastian Bear-McLard, with whom she shares one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. “If they’re meant to be, things will eventually work themselves out,” the insider added of Pete and Emily.

Another Pete source told HL, “Pete was down to take things casually until he realized that Emily’s head was in an entirely different place than his with this. Seeing Emily out with other men did get to him, but he knew that it shouldn’t because he was not her boyfriend. He is down to be friends with her but does not know if this is going to happen. They are both so incredibly busy right now with their careers.”

Also, Pete and Emily’s romance was fully in the spotlight which didn’t help the chances of them having a future together. “It stressed him out, especially after Kim,” the source said, noting the extent of the publicity that Pete’s 9-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, 42, got. “Moving forward, he is going to be more guarded with his heart,” the insider added about Pete, who has previously romanced famous women like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, and Phoebe Dynevor. “He is a hopeless romantic and that is okay. His friends think that he needs to try dating outside of the celebrity circle.” We reached out to Pete’s rep for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

Pete and Emily were first spotted together in New York City on Nov. 16, inside a Brooklyn apartment building before they went on a date night. Later, on Nov. 27, Pete and Em sat courtside together at a Knicks game. But after Emily was seen kissing NYC-based artist Jack Greer, it became clear that her fling with Pete was very casual. Pete was also spotted with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders multiple times.

News of Pete and Emily’s split broke on Dec. 27, courtesy of Page Six. “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” a source told the outlet, before noting that the breakup is “fine with both of them.” Now, fans are intrigued to see who Pete strikes up a romance with next.