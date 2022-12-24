Emily R. & Pete Davidson’s Relationship Status Revealed After She Kisses Jack Greer (Exclusive)

Emily Ratajkowski is loving the single life! After she was photographed kissing artist Jack Greer earlier this week, fans are wondering where her relationship with Pete Davidson stands, considering the two seemed fairly hot and heavy in November. “Emily is exploring single life, but it has no reflection on her connection with Pete,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks he’s great, she just isn’t available for a commitment right now. They’re still talking, it’s just not exclusive.”

In addition to Pete and Jack, Emily has also been spending time with DJ Orazio Rispo in recent months. The 31-year-old divorced her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this year, and she’s definitely taken advantage of her single status! Luckily, Pete is fully aware that she’s not on-board for a commitment at the moment, according to a source close to the comedian.

“They have great chemistry and he finds her insanely attractive, but he also knows that she just got out of a serious marriage,” the source told us. “Emily is a free soul and he respects that. Regardless of who else she sees, he is down to spend time with her. He doesn’t want to put too much pressure on her, so he is leaving the ball in her court.”

Meanwhile, Emily also recently revealed that she joined a dating app, so she’s certainly seeing what options are out there during this time of self exploration. Emily and Pete were first linked in November and she was even photographed at his Brooklyn apartment. On Thanksgiving weekend, they went public with their casual relationship by sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game together. Pete is fairly new to the single life, as well, as he ended his nine month relationship with Kim Kardashian in July.