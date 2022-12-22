Emily Ratajkowski Kisses Artist Jack Greer After Hot Date Following Romance With Pete Davidson

Playing the field! Emily Ratajkowski isn’t letting herself get tied down after her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McLard. The model/essayist, 31, was captured stealing a kiss from artist Jack Greer, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, in photos you can see here. She already looked smitten with the handsome creator, while just weeks ago the star was getting to know Pete Davidson, and then was spotted on a date with DJ Orazio Rispo.

Emily and Jack didn’t seem to mind if they had an audience when they engaged in a passionate makeout session outside of her NYC apartment. He wrapped his arm around her and picked her up onto her tip-toes while they locked lips.

During their PDA, the mother-of-one was the definition of city girl chic. She bundled up in a red puffer jacket and blue jeans with white sneakers and her brown hair down loose. Meanwhile, he donned dark colors and had a bit of stubble across his strong jawline.

The new romance comes after an insider was able to tell HollywoodLife about what Emily is looking for in a man. After being spotted on a date with DJ Orazio following her hang-outs with Staten Island funny-man Pete, and a reported fling with Brad Pitt back in the fall, the source EXCLUSIVELY told HL, “Emily just got out of a long-term relationship in her marriage so the last thing she wants right now is any type of commitment.

“She’s not tying herself down to anybody and she has no intention on settling down,” they went on. “At the moment, she’s letting herself test the waters and simply enjoy her freedom,” the source added, noting, “Emily hasn’t given Pete, or anybody, any type of indication as to whether she sees something long term at this point.”

The insider continued, “It’s not that she’s playing games, she is truly just figuring out what she really wants. Emily isn’t putting any sort of a timeline on things and she’s loving the single life for now.”

Emily also admitted she was down to try a dating app during her Dec. 22 episode of her HighLow podcast. Explaining why she took the plunge, she said, “I was like, ‘f*** it.’ I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get [the dating app.]” Have fun swiping, Emily!