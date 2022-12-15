Pete Davidson ‘Bummed’ After Seeing Emily Ratajkowski On Dates With DJ Orazio Rispo (Exclusive)

HL spoke with a few sources close to the pair as Pete Davidson's feelings about Emily Ratajkowski dating other men are revealed.

December 15, 2022
Pete Davidson isn’t too thrilled after seeing Emily Ratajkowski making headlines over her recent date with DJ Orazio Rispo. The SNL alum, 28, and the “Blurred Lines” video vixen, 31, have also been spotted out together in recent weeks. So it’s no wonder a few sources close to Pete EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian is feeling “bummed” as Emily steps out with another man.

Pete Davidson is 'bummed' after finding out Emily Ratajkowski is dating other people

“Pete understands that Emily just got out of a marriage and he doesn’t want to smother her,” one insider said after Emily filed for divorce in September from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she shares her 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. “Pete is slightly bummed when he sees her on a date with another guy because he does like her a lot. But he is not putting all of his eggs in one basket either. They both have very busy lives and Pete’s career is on the up and up. Pete has told Emily that he feels very strongly for her and she knows that he really is into her. He hasn’t been secretive about this to his close friends, or family.”

A few sources close to the model revealed, “Emily just got out of a long-term relationship in her marriage so the last thing she wants right now is any type of commitment. She’s not tying herself down to anybody and she has no intention on settling down. At the moment, she’s letting herself test the waters and simply enjoy her freedom. Emily hasn’t given Pete, or anybody, any type of indication as to whether she sees something long term at this point. It’s not that she’s playing games, she is truly just figuring out what she really wants. Emily isn’t putting any sort of a timeline on things and she’s loving the single life for now.”

Pete and Emily are all smiles as they attend the Grizzlies vs Knicks game at Madison Square Garden together.

Another insider added, “Emily has been very clear with everyone in her life that she’s not going to jump back into a relationship. She is on a journey of self-discovery right now and her only commitment is to herself and to her son. She wants the freedom to spend time with whoever she chooses with no guilt and that’s exactly what she is doing.”

Rumors swirled that Pete and Emily had been dating after the pair spent Thanksgiving together and were photographed November 24. A few days later, they seemingly confirmed their romance by attending the NY Knicks game together on November 27.

Just weeks before that, Emily was seen passionately kissing DJ Orazio Rispo, 35, while out on a steamy date in New York City on October 14. The supermodel and the DJ were spotted out again this week after her series of dates with Pete. Emily and Orazio, the son of a luxury New York property baron, were all smiles as they stepped out in the Big Apple.

