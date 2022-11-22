Emily Ratajkowski Hangs Out With Ex-Fling DJ Orazio Rispo Amid Pete Davidson Romance Speculation

Just one month after being spotted kissing, Emily Ratajkowski, 31, and DJ Orazio Rispo spent some time together on Nov. 21, while in New York City (see the PHOTO here). The musician was photographed waiting outside Emrata’s apartment building wearing a black puffer jacket and beanie. Notably, the My Body author was not pictured outside the building and managed to avoid the paparazzi amid her speculated romance with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29.

Orazio and Emily packed on the PDA on Oct. 14, while on another date in the Big Apple, per Page Six. The brunette beauty and the DJ, 35, were photographed riding on his motorcycle while Em grinned from ear-to-ear. During the presumed first date, the 31-year-old rocked a monochromatic ensemble that consisted of a strapless sweater and black jeans. Orazio, for his part, wore a green jacket, black jeans, and black leather sneakers.

Monday’s apartment visit from the 35-year-old also comes five days after Emily took to TikTok to share with her followers that she’s interested in dating more than one person right now. “I would be with multiple men, also some women as well. um, everyone’s hot but in an interesting way,” the Inamorata founder mouthed in the cheeky clip. And many of her fans took to the comments section to speculate about her possible suitors, including Pete. “pete davidson is the luckiest guy alive rn,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “sis trying to say Pete ain’t the only one.”

Emily also took to Instagram on Nov. 22 to share a sexy video wearing nothing but a leopard print bikini. She captioned the video with, “@inamoratawoman (psst this suit and all suits on sale is rn).” Interestingly, the mom-of-one also added Drake‘s song, “Middle of the Ocean”, to the clip and it contained a lyric about her being newly single. “Emrata here fresh off divorce, and I’m tryna look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse. If she want a rebound with me, I’m down to go get her some boards,” the Grammy-winner rapped. More so, Emily reposted a pal’s Instagram Story that highlighted the lyrics, seemingly agreeing with the track.

The starlet and her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, got married in 2018 and split recently when Emily filed for divorce on Sept. 8, according to Page Six. A source claimed to the outlet that her ex was a “serial cheater” back in July, about two months before she officially filed for the divorce. Sebastian and the podcast host share one child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1, who was born in March 2021. Since then, Emrata has made it clear she is single and ready to mingle, as she told Harper’s Bazaar on Oct. 20 that she has “gone on dates.”