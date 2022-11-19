Emily Ratajkowski Pushes Son Sylvester, 1, After Dates With Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, spent some quality time with her one-year-old son Sylvester in New York City, NY on Friday. The model, who recently made headlines for reportedly going out on a “few” dates with Pete Davidson, was pushing the tot’s stroller as she rocked a teal and white oversized leather jacket over a black top and black jeans, during the outing. She also wore light blue cowboy boots and a blue baseball cap as her hair was pulled up with some strands hanging down the sides of her face.

The beauty, who also accessorized with sunglasses, was carrying what appeared to be a coffee cup as she paid attention to her surroundings and looked at the camera capturing her photos at one point. She was also seen bending down to adjust the top of the stroller and appeared calm and relaxed. There were leaves on the ground as she enjoyed the stroll in the Big Apple, and she carried around her son’s adorable orange coat when he wasn’t wearing it.

Emily shares Sylvester with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she married in 2018 before filing for divorce in Sept. 2022, and has been pretty protective over him by keeping him out of the spotlight most of the time. Like with her son, she’s also been private about her love life since her split, but a source recently told us that she started getting to know Pete, who recently split from Kim Kardashian, after they met previously on the set of his film, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which Sebastian executive produced.

“Pete and Emily first met when Sebastian and Pete were working on ‘Bodies’ together. It was not strange to see Emily visit Sebastian on set,” the source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Pete would make everyone in the film and behind the scenes laugh and it became very familial.”

A second source also commented on their possible new romance. “Emily’s gone out with Pete a few times, it’s still very new at this point and she’s having fun and not putting any expectations or labels on it,” the insider EXCLUSIVEY shared. “She really wants to stay single for a while and not jump back into a relationship. Of course, Pete‘s extremely charming, and he’s very much the relationship type, so it won’t shock anyone if he ends up making her his girlfriend.”

As far as Emily’s split from Sebastian, a source told People that it was her decision. “They split recently. It was Em’s decision. She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” the source said at the time.