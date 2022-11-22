Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Tiny Leopard Print Thong Bikini Amid Pete Davidson Romance Speculation

Model Emily Ratajokowski, 31, slayed in a leopard print bikini during a sexy Instagram video on Nov. 22, which also included a lyric about her divorce amid her rumored romance with Pete Davidson, 29. The 31-year-old tagged her swimsuit brand, Inamorata, in the caption along with writing, “(psst this suit and all suits on sale is rn).” Emily posed for some photos as well, which were posted on her brand’s Instagram that same day. In one of the snapshots, the newly single Emrata showed off her backside in the cheeky bikini and pulled down her swim bottoms to the side to show off even more skin.

Aside from the bikini, the brunette bombshell wore minimal makeup that included blush pink cheeks, and an on-trend brown glossy lip. She wore her long tresses down straight in loose waves and did not appear to be wearing any accessories for the photoshoot. Notably, the mom-of-one added Drake‘s song, “Middle of the Ocean”, to her video, which included a lyric that referenced her recent split. “Emrata here fresh off divorce, and I’m tryna look in her eyes, maybe express my remorse. If she want a rebound with me, I’m down to go get her some boards,” the 36-year-old raps on the track. Clearly, Emily resonated with the song, as she not only added it to the video, but she also reposted Mia von Svoboda‘s Instagram Story that highlighted the lyrics. So sassy!

Many of Em’s 29.6 million followers sounded off in the comments section to speculate about her possible romance with Pete, and talk about the cheeky lyrics. “Ok the lyrics ????,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Pete winning.” Other comments included people being shocked at how the Saturday Night Live alum could score a beauty like Emily. “Pete Davidson does it again,” one Instagram follower penned, while another added, “Why Pete tho.”

Emily and the 29-year-old were recently spotted on a date night together in New York City, per TMZ. On Nov. 16, Pete and the My Body author tried to avoid being spotted by the paparazzi, but ultimately did not succeed. The pair was seen meeting up inside a Brooklyn apartment, where they shared a loving embrace and were recorded smiling ear-to-ear. Although Emily has not confirmed their relationship, she has spoken publicly about being single and dating. During her Oct. 20 interview with Harper’s Bazaar the podcast host said, “I can tell you that I have never been single before.”

Later in the interview she dished, “I have gone on dates,” and said that she has yet to try dating apps. “But give me time,” she added jokingly. Emily also revealed how she has been feeling amid her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. “I feel all the emotions,” she said. “I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.” Emily and her ex share one child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, 1, who was born on March 8, 2021. They got married in 2018, and the starlet filed for divorce on Sept. 8, according to Page Six.