Emily Ratajkowski ‘Likes’ Viral Dionne Warwick Tweet About Dating Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, seemingly trolled fans on Twitter when she “liked” Dionne Warwick‘s tweet about dating Pete Davidson, 29, on Nov. 14. “I will be dating Pete Davidson next,” the 81-year-old musician wrote. Fans went absolutely wild when EmRata liked the tweet, as the model and the SNL alum have been rumored to be dating, according to US Weekly.

I will be dating Pete Davidson next. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 14, 2022

Of course, some other people online don’t believe that Dionne actually wrote the tweet. “Whoever is running this account is providing a master-class in social media and how relevance is how you contain or maintain it,” one Twitter user wrote. Later that day, the “Heartbreaker” singer took to the same app to share a video disputing those who don’t believe she writes her own tweets. “So there’s still some non-believers huh? Well, I want you to believe this,” Dionne began. “I am Dionne Warwick and I tweet, yes I do and I want y’all to stop thinking I don’t.”

As mentioned above, Emily’s liking of the tweet comes one day after a source told US Weekly that she and Pete are dating, although the mom-of-one has not confirmed this herself. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” the insider told the outlet, adding that the duo are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.” EmRata was previously in a relationship with her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 35, from 2018 to 2022. The brunette beauty filed for divorce from Sebastian on Sept. 8, per Page Six.

Pete is also coming off a recent breakup, as he and Kim Kardashian, 42, officially called it quits on Aug. 5. The SKIMS founder and comedian dated for about nine months and had a very public relationship amid Kim’s lengthy divorce with rapper Kanye West, 45. Kim and the 29-year-old began dating in Oct. 2021, after they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California. However, the former “it couple” could not make it work and decided to go their separate ways this summer.

Emily, for her part, has been open about being single amid her separation from her ex. “I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in Oct. “I feel all the emotions. I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity. Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.” The Gone Girl actress revealed that she has began dating, but did not specify with who.

“It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them,” Emily said. “I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.” The My Body author made sure to note how she has grown as well. “I don’t have that anymore. So now it’s really fun to go to dinner with someone and be like, ‘Cool. I really enjoyed these parts of them. I really didn’t like these other parts,'” she concluded.