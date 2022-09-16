Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Leopard Print Bikini In Her NYC Apartment After Split: Photo

Emily Ratajkowski showed off a sexy animal print bikini via Instagram on Sept. 16, just weeks after her split from her estranged husband.

By:
September 16, 2022 8:13PM EDT
Emily Ratajkowski
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Maui, HI - *EXCLUSIVE* - Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards daughter Sami Sheen shows off her assets with a cheeky photoshoot on the beach in Maui today. The "Only Fans" star was spotted on the beach with her sisters doing a photo shoot and taking a dip in the ocean. Richards and her daughters are on a girls only vacation in the islands. Pictured: Sami Sheen BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Stewy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Heather Graham, 52 slips into a bikini with a mystery man on the beach in Los Angeles. Wearing a black bikini, Heather took on a few strong waves as she frolicked on the sunny beach. Heather appeared to be enjoying her time with her mystery man as she couldn't hold back a gleeful smile. Pictured: Heather Graham BACKGRID USA 4 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: LENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Splashnews

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, proved that she’s not shedding any tears following her split from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41. The model and actress showed off a sexy leopard print bikini via her Instagram Story on Sept. 16, and she is looking as gorgeous as ever! Emily tagged her bikini line, Inamorata, in the post, as she tried on one of her very own designs.

In the photo, Emily left little to the imagination as her two-piece bikini straps fell to the side of her arms. She wore a string bikini bottom with straps that hugged her hips. She let her brunette tresses fall down with most of her locks placed behind her for the sexy selfie. A hand appeared to be pointing at Em’s bikini top, which could mean the model was in a fitting for her line.

The stunning photo comes just one week after the London-born bombshell filed for divorce from her husband of four years, according to Page Six. A source close to the mom-of-one had previously told the outlet about the split back in July. Sebastian reportedly cheated on the beautiful starlet. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” And on July 15, Emily fueled breakup rumors when she was spotted out on a walk with her son without her wedding ring, the same outlet reported.

Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski pictured in a black bikini in Miami on Oct. 16, 2019. (Splashnews)

Not only did Emily show off her bikini, but she also gave her 29.5 million followers an inside look at her new digs. Her stunning new home features several large plants, high ceilings, and a beige couch. The 31-year-old was spotted moving out of her ex’s apartment on Aug. 31, Page Six reported. She was also seen carrying a plant while she moved out the rest of her belongings just weeks before the news of her split from her ex.

Neither Emily nor Sebastian have publicly addressed their split at the time of publication. But it is clear that the Gone Girl star is done with her relationship since news of her filing for divorce broke. The outlet also reported that the filing was “contested” and that “there are issues to be litigated.” The former Hollywood couple share a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who Emily often features on her social media. In fact, just days before the divorce was revealed, Emily shared a video on her Instagram of her son at the beach. She captioned the Sept. 5 post, “morning at the bay with babs and the boys.” The adorable video showed Emily, Sylvester, and their dogs playing in the ocean.

More From Our Partners

ad