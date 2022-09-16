Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Leopard Print Bikini In Her NYC Apartment After Split: Photo

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, proved that she’s not shedding any tears following her split from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 41. The model and actress showed off a sexy leopard print bikini via her Instagram Story on Sept. 16, and she is looking as gorgeous as ever! Emily tagged her bikini line, Inamorata, in the post, as she tried on one of her very own designs.

In the photo, Emily left little to the imagination as her two-piece bikini straps fell to the side of her arms. She wore a string bikini bottom with straps that hugged her hips. She let her brunette tresses fall down with most of her locks placed behind her for the sexy selfie. A hand appeared to be pointing at Em’s bikini top, which could mean the model was in a fitting for her line.

The stunning photo comes just one week after the London-born bombshell filed for divorce from her husband of four years, according to Page Six. A source close to the mom-of-one had previously told the outlet about the split back in July. Sebastian reportedly cheated on the beautiful starlet. “Yeah, he cheated,” the insider told Page Six. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.” And on July 15, Emily fueled breakup rumors when she was spotted out on a walk with her son without her wedding ring, the same outlet reported.

Not only did Emily show off her bikini, but she also gave her 29.5 million followers an inside look at her new digs. Her stunning new home features several large plants, high ceilings, and a beige couch. The 31-year-old was spotted moving out of her ex’s apartment on Aug. 31, Page Six reported. She was also seen carrying a plant while she moved out the rest of her belongings just weeks before the news of her split from her ex.

Neither Emily nor Sebastian have publicly addressed their split at the time of publication. But it is clear that the Gone Girl star is done with her relationship since news of her filing for divorce broke. The outlet also reported that the filing was “contested” and that “there are issues to be litigated.” The former Hollywood couple share a one-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, who Emily often features on her social media. In fact, just days before the divorce was revealed, Emily shared a video on her Instagram of her son at the beach. She captioned the Sept. 5 post, “morning at the bay with babs and the boys.” The adorable video showed Emily, Sylvester, and their dogs playing in the ocean.