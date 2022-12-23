Jack Greer: 5 Things About Artist Seen Kissing Emily Ratajkowski

Jack Greer is an artist.

He was spotted on a date with Emily Ratajkowski.

The two were seen kissing on the way back to her apartment in NYC on Dec. 21, 2022.

Runway model Emily Ratajkowski, 31, has been busy going on a plethora of dates since her Sept. 8, 2022 divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. And one of her many suitors includes Jack Greer, 35, who the brunette beauty was spotted kissing passionately on Dec. 21, 2022. Below are five things to know about the handsome man who possibly stole Emrata’s heart!

1. Jack Greer Is An Artist

When Jack isn’t busy getting into lip locks with stunning models, he is busy creating art. The 35-year-old is an artist who created many unique works which he shares via Instagram. The self-described “prolific innovator” works with various mediums including “drawing, photography, sculpture, and apparel design,” per his website. Jack has also used photos in collages that include sculptures, installations, and more. “In 2012, he created a series of sculptures consisting of chainsaws embedded in transparent blocks of resin. Greer is also an active member of The Still House Group, an organization founded by Isaac Brest and Alex Perweiler,” per the site.

2. He Was Spotted Kissing Emily Ratajkowski

The talented man was spotted kissing Emrata on a date in New York City on Dec. 21, 2022 (see photos HERE). Although the duo did not hold hands, they made sure to give each other a big smooch while on their adorable night out in the Big Apple. The mom-of-one rocked a red puffer jacket, while Jack looked cozy in a black puffer coat. Despite their date, Emily has made it clear she is dating multiple people following her Sept. 2022 divorce. One of her suitors includes Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, 29, who was previously in a relationship with Kim Kardashian.

3. Jack Lives In New York City

His budding romance with Emrata is convenient, as both of them live in New York City. His art and business are based out of the bustling city where the My Body author works as well. On the Dec. 22, 2022, episode of her podcast, High Low, Em opened up about downloading a dating app. “I was like, ‘f**k it,’” she declared. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get [the dating app].” The Gone Girl actress has also been linked to DJ Orazio Rispo.

4. He Runs A Business

As previously mentioned, Jack is an artist but also a business owner. His company, Iggy NYC, creates a plethora of clothing items. Jack’s works are so successful that one of his sweaters was featured on an episode of the hit HBO series Euphoria. He took to Instagram to gush about the moment he saw Hunter Schafer rocking his brand. “Jules from the show Euphoria wearing the Streetwise knit sweater. Couldn’t be more stoked on this surprise. Felt cute might delete,” he captioned the July 2019 post.

5. Jack Likes Books

Emrata’s latest man loves not only art, but also books. He has been featured on the NYC bookstore Pillow-Cat Books Instagram account various times. Jack even rocked an adorable blue t-shirt with a kitten on it to support the local book shop. “Santa has a new muscular worker (@iggy.nyc) who’s helping us pull the gate up and down in the anniversary tee! *Speaking of gates, starting this week, we have special holiday hours: 10am-8pm! See you soon!!! Also, #taptoshop if you want to be muscular and cute like Jack,” they captioned the Dec. 5, 2022 post. Two days later they posted a similar photo of Jack wearing the same shirt. “Jack and @iggy.nyc helping out with their muscles and our bench in the Pillow-Cat Anniversary Tee #pillowcatgoodies #taptoshop #muscles,” they wrote.